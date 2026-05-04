HONG KONG, May 4, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Commercial competition in the robotics industry is shifting from technology showcases to real-world consumer applications. Taozhu New Creation Bureau, a robotics technology experience brand under Shoucheng Holdings (697.HK), has recently accelerated its rollout in Beijing's core commercial districts. Following the official opening of its Beijing apm store on April 30, the brand's Chaoyang Hopson One outlet also debuted on May 1, further strengthening the company's offline robotics experience network.At the Beijing apm store, Taozhu New Creation Bureau continues to embody its brand philosophy of 'reimagining tradition through innovation,' creating an immersive smart living space that integrates product showcases, hands-on experiences, interactive engagement, product sales, and maintenance services. Consumers can interact up close with humanoid robots, companion robots, smart wearable devices, and other products, experiencing how robotics technology is moving from being merely 'watchable' to genuinely 'usable' across scenarios such as household service assistance, entertainment interaction, and smart living trials.The Chaoyang Hopson One store further enhances Taozhu New Creation Bureau's commercial appeal within high-traffic retail districts. Centered on the theme of 'empowering commerce through technology and driving consumption through innovation,' the store will introduce products from ecosystem partners including Unitree Robotics, Booster Robotics, Vbot, and others. Its product offerings cover quadruped robotic dogs, educational programming robots, smart wearables, smart home devices, and other intelligent equipment. Through robot performances, technology and innovation interactions, science education courses, themed events, and holiday-limited activities, the store aims to attract young consumers, parent-child families, and technology enthusiasts, while converting experiential engagement into consumption. It is positioned as a benchmark project for robotics technology consumption experiences and is expected to support the upgrade of traditional commercial districts into integrated 'technology + commerce' scenarios.From the perspective of its Beijing footprint, Taozhu New Creation Bureau has now covered locations including Shougang Park, Beijing Capital International Airport, Beijing apm, and Chaoyang Hopson One, forming a multi-dimensional robotics consumption network that connects industrial landmarks, transportation hubs, and core commercial districts. Shougang Park serves as a venue for industrial showcase and technology experience, the airport store reaches high-mobility traveler groups, while Beijing apm and Hopson One tap into core urban retail consumption scenarios. Together, these locations form the front-end platform for showcasing, experiencing, and selling Shoucheng Holdings' robotics products.Meanwhile, Taozhu New Creation Bureau is also promoting nationwide replicability. The brand previously made its debut in Chengdu's Chunxi Road commercial district, leveraging a key consumption landmark in Southwest China to test a consumer pathway combining immersive interaction, on-site experience, and instant purchase. As the brand expands into more core commercial districts in major cities, Taozhu New Creation Bureau is expected to replicate its Beijing model across the national market.For Shoucheng Holdings, Taozhu New Creation Bureau will further complete its robotics commercialization value chain. The company invests in high-quality robotics enterprises at the front end, introduces products into diversified scenarios such as industrial parks, airports, and commercial districts at the midstream level, and completes a closed loop of experience, sales, maintenance, and services through offline stores at the back end. As the robotics industry enters a phase of accelerated application deployment, Taozhu New Creation Bureau is becoming Shoucheng Holdings' robotics consumption gateway closest to users, orders, and cash flow.Source: Shoucheng HoldingsCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.