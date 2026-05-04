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WKN: A0MYHV | ISIN: NO0010379266 | Ticker-Symbol: CJ1
Tradegate
04.05.26 | 07:50
56,00 Euro
+3,13 % +1,70
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLUENORD ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLUENORD ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,4056,8008:07
55,0057,0007:51
PR Newswire
04.05.2026 07:42 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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BlueNord ASA: Announces Fixed Income Investor Calls and Contemplated Senior Unsecured Bond Issue to Refinance BNOR16

OSLO, Norway, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") has mandated DNB Carnegie, a part of DNB Bank ASA, Fearnley Securities AS and Pareto Securities AS as Joint Bookrunners, to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing today. In addition, the Company has mandated ABN AMRO Bank N.V., Clarksons Securities AS, SB1 Markets AS and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited as Co-Managers. A new 5-year senior unsecured bond with an initial issue amount of USD 350 million may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions.

The net proceeds from the contemplated bond issue will be used to refinance the Company's existing BNOR16 USD 300 million senior unsecured bonds (ISIN NO 0013261735), partial repayment of the RBL, and for general corporate purposes.

In conjunction with the contemplated bond issue, BlueNord will offer bondholders of BNOR16 to roll over their bonds at the prevailing make-whole call price. Subject to completion of the contemplated bond issue, BlueNord will call the remaining net outstanding amount of BNOR16 at the prevailing make-whole call price.

Contact:
Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Phone: +47 915 28 501
Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The stock exchange announcement was published by Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, BlueNord ASA, at the date and time as set out above.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bluenord-asa/r/bluenord-asa--announces-fixed-income-investor-calls-and-contemplated-senior-unsecured-bond-issue-to-,c4343725

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluenord-asa-announces-fixed-income-investor-calls-and-contemplated-senior-unsecured-bond-issue-to-refinance-bnor16-302761047.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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