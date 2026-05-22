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WKN: A0MYHV | ISIN: NO0010379266 | Ticker-Symbol: CJ1
Tradegate
22.05.26 | 09:06
52,60 Euro
-4,36 % -2,40
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLUENORD ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLUENORD ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,0052,1009:17
52,0052,1009:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BLUENORD
BLUENORD ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLUENORD ASA52,60-4,36 %
REDFISH LONGTERM CAPITAL SPA1,1700,00 %
TINC COMM VA12,060+1,17 %
TREVI FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE SPA0,328-4,43 %
VISTIN PHARMA ASA2,0600,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.