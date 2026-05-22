Das Instrument HN5 IT0005549354 REDFISH LONGTERM CAP. SPA EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.05.2026

The instrument HN5 IT0005549354 REDFISH LONGTERM CAP. SPA EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 25.05.2026



Das Instrument CJ1 NO0010379266 BLUENORD ASA NK 0,50 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.05.2026

The instrument CJ1 NO0010379266 BLUENORD ASA NK 0,50 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 22.05.2026



Das Instrument TV92 IT0005422768 TREVI-FIN. INDUSTR. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.05.2026

The instrument TV92 IT0005422768 TREVI-FIN. INDUSTR. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 25.05.2026



Das Instrument 5TI BE0974282148 TINC COMM. VA EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.05.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.05.2026

The instrument 5TI BE0974282148 TINC COMM. VA EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.05.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 25.05.2026



Das Instrument VP4 NO0010734122 VISTIN PHARMA ASA NK 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.05.2026

The instrument VP4 NO0010734122 VISTIN PHARMA ASA NK 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 22.05.2026





© 2026 Xetra Newsboard