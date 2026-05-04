Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 04.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das 12-Milliarden-Dollar-Rennen um das "neue Öl" des Pentagons
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14MJ9 | ISIN: SE0006342333 | Ticker-Symbol: N33
Frankfurt
04.05.26 | 08:27
23,400 Euro
-0,64 % -0,150
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NP3 FASTIGHETER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NP3 FASTIGHETER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,75024,00010:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.05.2026 09:35 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NP3 Fastigheter AB: NP3 Fastigheters CFO Håkan Wallin is stepping down from his position, and Anton Bergh Kagart will be appointed as new CFO

NP3 Fastigheter AB ("NP3")'s CFO, Håkan Wallin, has decided to step down from his position in order to move away from a purely operational role and instead focus on assignments with a more strategic orientation going forward. NP3 has also reached an agreement with Anton Bergh Kagart, currently Financial Controller, to assume the role as new CFO.

Håkan Wallin has served as the company's CFO since 2018 and will remain with the company through the end of the year, after which he will be available to the company until mid-2027. Håkan will remain in his role as CFO until the end of August and will thereafter focus on the succession process as Anton assumes his new position.

Anton Bergh Kagart, currently the company's Financial Controller, will take on the role of CFO at the end of August. Anton joined NP3 in 2021. He previously has experience from Scania and holds an MSc in Business and Economics from Uppsala University.

"Since Håkan joined the company, NP3 has grown by more than 200 percent despite challenging periods marked by the pandemic, inflation, the outbreak of war, and uncertainty in our surrounding region. On behalf of myself, the Board of Directors, and the shareholders, I would like to extend a sincere and warm thank you to Håkan for his valuable contributions.

Anton is a natural choice as the company's new CFO. Since joining the company, Anton has been an important and highly valued contributor to NP3's development. As Anton has a broad understanding of NP3's operations and Håkan will remain with the company for a certain period, the succession will not entail any significant changes for NP3", says Andreas Wahlén, CEO of NP3 Fastigheter AB.

Contacts
Andreas Wahlén, CEO
E-mail: andreas@np3fastigheter.se
Phone: +46 70 313 17 98

NP3 is a cash flow oriented real estate company focusing on commercial and high yielding investment properties, primarily in northern Sweden. As of 31 March 2026, the property portfolio comprised of 2,379,000 square metres lettable area distributed over 643 properties within the segments industrial, logistics, retail, offices and others. The property portfolio is divided into eight business areas: Sundsvall, Gävle, Dalarna, Östersund, Umeå, Skellefteå, Luleå and Middle Sweden. The property value as of 31 March 2026 amounted to SEK 26.6 billion. The NP3 share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. NP3 was founded in 2010 and is based in Sundsvall. Read more on www.np3fastigheter.se.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.