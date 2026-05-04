NP3 Fastigheter AB: NP3 Fastigheters CFO Håkan Wallin is stepping down from his position, and Anton Bergh Kagart will be appointed as new CFO

NP3 Fastigheter AB ("NP3")'s CFO, Håkan Wallin, has decided to step down from his position in order to move away from a purely operational role and instead focus on assignments with a more strategic orientation going forward. NP3 has also reached an agreement with Anton Bergh Kagart, currently Financial Controller, to assume the role as new CFO.

Håkan Wallin has served as the company's CFO since 2018 and will remain with the company through the end of the year, after which he will be available to the company until mid-2027. Håkan will remain in his role as CFO until the end of August and will thereafter focus on the succession process as Anton assumes his new position.

Anton Bergh Kagart, currently the company's Financial Controller, will take on the role of CFO at the end of August. Anton joined NP3 in 2021. He previously has experience from Scania and holds an MSc in Business and Economics from Uppsala University.

"Since Håkan joined the company, NP3 has grown by more than 200 percent despite challenging periods marked by the pandemic, inflation, the outbreak of war, and uncertainty in our surrounding region. On behalf of myself, the Board of Directors, and the shareholders, I would like to extend a sincere and warm thank you to Håkan for his valuable contributions.



Anton is a natural choice as the company's new CFO. Since joining the company, Anton has been an important and highly valued contributor to NP3's development. As Anton has a broad understanding of NP3's operations and Håkan will remain with the company for a certain period, the succession will not entail any significant changes for NP3", says Andreas Wahlén, CEO of NP3 Fastigheter AB.

Contacts

Andreas Wahlén, CEO

E-mail: andreas@np3fastigheter.se

Phone: +46 70 313 17 98

NP3 is a cash flow oriented real estate company focusing on commercial and high yielding investment properties, primarily in northern Sweden. As of 31 March 2026, the property portfolio comprised of 2,379,000 square metres lettable area distributed over 643 properties within the segments industrial, logistics, retail, offices and others. The property portfolio is divided into eight business areas: Sundsvall, Gävle, Dalarna, Östersund, Umeå, Skellefteå, Luleå and Middle Sweden. The property value as of 31 March 2026 amounted to SEK 26.6 billion. The NP3 share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. NP3 was founded in 2010 and is based in Sundsvall. Read more on www.np3fastigheter.se.