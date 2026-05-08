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WKN: A14MJ9 | ISIN: SE0006342333 | Ticker-Symbol: N33
Frankfurt
08.05.26 | 09:04
24,050 Euro
-0,62 % -0,150
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NP3 FASTIGHETER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NP3 FASTIGHETER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,85024,55008.05.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2026 17:15 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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NP3 Fastigheter AB: NP3 Fastigheter acquires properties for SEK 421 million

NP3 Fastigheter AB ("NP3") has, through two transactions, acquired five properties primarily intended for industrial purposes at a property value of SEK 421 million, before deduction for deferred tax of SEK 9 million.

The acquired properties are located in Uddevalla and Timrå. The total lettable area amounts to 39,100 square meters, with a total land area of 102,300 square meters. The annual rental value amounts to SEK 38.5 million, and the properties have an economic occupancy rate of 96 percent. The average remaining lease term for existing lease agreements amounts to 6.0 years. The acquisitions are carried out through company transactions. All properties will be accessed during the second quarter of 2026.

Contacts
Andreas Wahlén, CEO
E-mail: andreas@np3fastigheter.se
Phone: +46 70 313 17 98

NP3 is a cash flow oriented real estate company focusing on commercial and high yielding investment properties, primarily in northern Sweden. As of 31 March 2026, the property portfolio comprised of 2,379,000 square metres lettable area distributed over 643 properties within the segments industrial, logistics, retail, offices and others. The property portfolio is divided into eight business areas: Sundsvall, Gävle, Dalarna, Östersund, Umeå, Skellefteå, Luleå and Middle Sweden. The property value as of 31 March 2026 amounted to SEK 26.6 billion. The NP3 share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. NP3 was founded in 2010 and is based in Sundsvall. Read more on www.np3fastigheter.se.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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