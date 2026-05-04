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WKN: A41YR6 | ISIN: IE000B5COQZ5 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
01.05.26 | 22:00
1,590 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
04.05.2026 10:38 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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SMX Public Limited: SMX Rewrites Gold's Story: From Anonymous Asset to Verified Material

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / SMX (NASDAQ:SMX)(NASDAQ:SMXWW) is bringing a new level of verification to gold, transforming one of the world's oldest stores of value into a material that can carry proof of its own origin, movement, and history.

For centuries, gold has been trusted because of its permanence. But once melted, refined, or recast, its past effectively disappears - leaving origin, sourcing, and chain of custody to be inferred rather than proven.

SMX is changing that dynamic.

By embedding invisible molecular markers directly into gold and linking the material to secure digital records, SMX enables the metal to carry a persistent identity from extraction through refining, trading, storage, resale, and recycling.

That identity allows gold to be authenticated at any point in its lifecycle, supporting proof of origin, responsible sourcing, chain-of-custody transparency, and protection against counterfeiting.

The implications extend across the entire gold ecosystem.

For jewelers and consumers, sourcing claims can move from narrative to evidence. For investors and institutions, authentication becomes stronger and more reliable. For regulators, compliance and reporting become easier to verify. For recyclers, the ability to track reuse and recovery introduces a clearer picture of material flows.

Importantly, the technology does not alter the physical properties of gold. It operates at the molecular level, designed to withstand refining, melting, and repeated reuse while remaining invisible to the naked eye.

The broader shift is clear.

Gold has long been defined by scarcity and trust. SMX is positioning it for a new era - one where value is reinforced not just by what the metal is, but by what it can prove.

In that model, gold is no longer just a store of value.

It becomes a record of truth.

About SMX

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company provides material-embedded molecular marking and digital traceability solutions that create persistent, tamper-resistant identities within physical materials, enabling authentication, compliance, and lifecycle transparency across global supply chains.

Contact: Billy White/ billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-rewrites-golds-story-from-anonymous-asset-to-verified-materi-1163393

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.