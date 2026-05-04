SMX Public Limited: SMX Rewrites Gold's Story: From Anonymous Asset to Verified Material

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / SMX (NASDAQ:SMX)(NASDAQ:SMXWW) is bringing a new level of verification to gold, transforming one of the world's oldest stores of value into a material that can carry proof of its own origin, movement, and history.

For centuries, gold has been trusted because of its permanence. But once melted, refined, or recast, its past effectively disappears - leaving origin, sourcing, and chain of custody to be inferred rather than proven.

SMX is changing that dynamic.

By embedding invisible molecular markers directly into gold and linking the material to secure digital records, SMX enables the metal to carry a persistent identity from extraction through refining, trading, storage, resale, and recycling.

That identity allows gold to be authenticated at any point in its lifecycle, supporting proof of origin, responsible sourcing, chain-of-custody transparency, and protection against counterfeiting.

The implications extend across the entire gold ecosystem.

For jewelers and consumers, sourcing claims can move from narrative to evidence. For investors and institutions, authentication becomes stronger and more reliable. For regulators, compliance and reporting become easier to verify. For recyclers, the ability to track reuse and recovery introduces a clearer picture of material flows.

Importantly, the technology does not alter the physical properties of gold. It operates at the molecular level, designed to withstand refining, melting, and repeated reuse while remaining invisible to the naked eye.

The broader shift is clear.

Gold has long been defined by scarcity and trust. SMX is positioning it for a new era - one where value is reinforced not just by what the metal is, but by what it can prove.

In that model, gold is no longer just a store of value.

It becomes a record of truth.

About SMX

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company provides material-embedded molecular marking and digital traceability solutions that create persistent, tamper-resistant identities within physical materials, enabling authentication, compliance, and lifecycle transparency across global supply chains.

Contact: Billy White/ billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-rewrites-golds-story-from-anonymous-asset-to-verified-materi-1163393