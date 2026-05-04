Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD) (OTCQX: USGDF) (FSE: 1QC) (WKN: A422L8) ("American Pacific", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured drilling contracts with two contractors to complete Phase I of a combined reverse circulation ("RC") and diamond core program totaling approximately 15,000 metres during 2026 at its Madison Copper-Gold Project ("Madison" or the "Project") in Montana, scheduled to commence in May.

The upcoming campaign is the largest coordinated drill program initiated by the Company at Madison and is designed to systematically extend and expand on shallower high-grade copper and gold mineralization, and test deeper porphyry discovery targets.

For the RC portion, the Company has engaged O'Keefe Drilling based in Butte, Montana. For the diamond core portion of the program, the Company has engaged Nasco Industrial Services and Supply LLC ("NISS"), on behalf of itself or its wholly-owned subsidiary, NISS Drilling Services LLC based in Kellogg, Idaho. Utilizing both RC and diamond drilling methods will optimize costs, improve efficiency, and accelerate target testing across multiple zones.

RC drilling will be used for rapid, cost-effective testing of near-surface skarn targets and to establish pre-collars for deeper core hole tails, while diamond drilling will focus on testing high-priority porphyry targets at depth.

The program is designed to test two complementary opportunities: expansion of known copper-gold skarn mineralization near surface and potential discovery of a larger intrusive-related copper-gold porphyry source at depth. Recent technical work supports the interpretation that Madison represents a broader evolving mineralized system than historically recognized.

The program will test up to eight of the highest-priority skarn and porphyry targets that represent the most informed drill targets ever defined at the Project. These targets are the culmination of extensive technical work that has integrated:

Detailed geological and structural mapping

Re-interpretation of historical drilling and surface geochemistry

High-resolution geophysics

Advanced 3D modelling and data analytics

"With drills now secured, we look forward to commencing our upcoming 15,000-metre drill program aimed at testing the most compelling skarn and porphyry targets we've ever defined," commented CEO and Director, Warwick Smith. "These targets are the product of extensive data compilation, careful interpretation of both historical and more recent work and 3D modeling. Our team is eager to start validating the geological picture we see in our modeling."

The drill program will commence with RC drilling, followed shortly thereafter by diamond core drilling, allowing for continuous progress, efficient target advancement, and a steady cadence of operational updates as the campaign progresses. Mobilization of the first rig is expected in May, with initial results anticipated later this summer. The Company will provide further updates as drilling commences and progresses.

Corporate Update

As of May 1, 2026, Joness Lang's title and role have shifted from President and Director to Senior Strategic Advisor and Independent Director. Mr. Lang remains an insider and key contributor to growth strategy and corporate development initiatives.

Qualified Person Statement

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by the designated Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, Eric Saderholm, P.Geo., Managing Director of Exploration for the Company.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining is a precious and base metals explorer focused on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company's flagship asset is the 100%-owned past-producing Madison Copper-Gold Project in Montana. For the Madison transaction, American Pacific was selected as a finalist in both 2021 and 2022 for 'Deal of the Year' at the S&P Global Platts Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 16 performance categories. Through a 2025 transaction with Vizsla Copper, American Pacific has established a major equity position with milestone upside exposure to the advanced exploration stage Palmer Copper-Zinc VMS Project in Alaska. American Pacific also holds a significant equity position in ICG Silver & Gold through a spin out of the Tuscarora District Project. Several additional high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts in Nevada remain in the asset portfolio. The Company's mission is to provide shareholders discovery and exploration upside exposure across its portfolio through partnerships, spin-outs and direct exploration.

Full disclosure can be found in our NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Madison Project at www.americanpacificmining.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information specifically include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the completion of the transaction, and timely receipt of all necessary approvals.

Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be considered forward-looking information. The Company's forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release and include but are not limited to information with respect to, the transaction and receipt of all necessary approvals therefor. Other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295545

Source: American Pacific Mining Corp.