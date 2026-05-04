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WKN: A2QRCQ | ISIN: US4969042021 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
01.05.26 | 22:00
10,660 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
04.05.2026 14:14 Uhr
113 Leser
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Kingsway Place Aurora Recognized for Delivering a Comfortable and Connected Retirement Living Experience with 2026 Consumer Choice Award in York Region

AURORA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Kingsway Place Aurora has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Senior Care / Retirement Residences category for York Region. This recognition reflects the residence's commitment to providing a comfortable, engaging, and supportive environment where seniors can truly feel at home.

Nestled in a peaceful, tree-lined neighbourhood in Aurora, Kingsway Place Aurora offers a welcoming community designed for seniors who value both independence and connection. The residence combines thoughtfully designed living spaces with a warm, community-focused atmosphere, creating an environment where residents can enjoy a high quality of life every day.

"At Kingsway Place Aurora, our goal is to create a space where residents feel supported, connected, and truly at home," said the Kingsway Place Aurora team. "This recognition reflects the care and attention we bring to every aspect of the resident experience."

What sets Kingsway Place Aurora apart is its focus on lifestyle and community. Residents enjoy elegant surroundings, exceptional dining, and a vibrant social calendar that encourages engagement and meaningful connections. This balance of comfort and activity helps foster a strong sense of belonging among residents.

The residence is also ideally located, offering convenient access to local shops, healthcare services, and green spaces. This allows residents to remain connected to the broader community while enjoying the safety and support of a dedicated retirement living environment. Proximity to family and friends further enhances the overall experience, making it easier for loved ones to stay involved.

Kingsway Place Aurora takes a personalized approach to senior living, recognizing that each resident has unique preferences and needs. By combining attentive service with a welcoming atmosphere, the team ensures that residents feel both supported and empowered in their daily lives.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. Kingsway Place Aurora's selection as the 2026 winner highlights its leadership in senior living and its continued commitment to delivering a high-quality, community-driven experience.

For more information, visit www.kingswayaurora.com or CLICK HERE.

About Kingsway Place Aurora
Kingsway Place Aurora is a retirement residence located in Aurora, Ontario, offering a welcoming and comfortable environment for seniors. With a focus on community, quality living, and personalized service, the residence provides elegant accommodations, engaging social opportunities, and convenient access to local amenities. Kingsway Place Aurora is dedicated to helping residents maintain independence while enjoying a strong sense of connection and belonging.

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/kingsway-place-aurora-recognized-for-delivering-a-comfortable-an-1163432

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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