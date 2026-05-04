EQS-News: Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. / Key word(s): Financial

Catalyst Crew Technologies Establishes LataMed AI VE, C.A. to Support Venezuelan Telehealth Operations



04.05.2026 / 15:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CARACAS, VENEZUELA - May 4, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. (OTC: CCTC) (the "Company"), a digital health and artificial intelligence technology company developing telehealth infrastructure and healthcare analytics platforms for emerging markets, today announced the establishment of LataMed AI VE, C.A., a new Venezuelan operating subsidiary intended to support the Company's telehealth regulatory, commercialization, and healthcare deployment initiatives within Venezuela. The Company expects that LataMed AI VE, C.A. will serve as a principal localized operating entity supporting the phased deployment of the Company's telehealth platform, broader healthcare delivery infrastructure, and regulatory progression efforts within Venezuela. Management currently anticipates that operational activities through LataMed AI VE, C.A. may commence in the coming weeks, subject to continued regulatory progression, operational readiness, and broader commercialization planning. LataMed AI VE, C.A. is expected to work alongside the Company's existing framework, including Inversiones Long 33, C.A., as part of a broader regional infrastructure strategy designed to strengthen local regulatory flexibility, healthcare service operations, permit management, and long-term commercialization scalability. Management believes that establishing LataMed AI VE, C.A. may significantly enhance the Company's ability to efficiently manage localized healthcare operations, support phased commercialization initiatives, improve operational deployment readiness, and facilitate broader telehealth platform expansion across Venezuela and other targeted Latin American markets. LataMed AI VE, C.A. is expected to support patient onboarding systems, provider coordination capabilities, telehealth infrastructure deployment, regulatory compliance procedures, commercialization planning, healthcare analytics integration, and broader operational management as part of the Company's evolving Latin American healthcare ecosystem. Catalyst Crew continues to advance telehealth platform development, pilot deployment readiness, regulatory progression, healthcare analytics integration, and broader commercialization initiatives through its digital healthcare ecosystem, including active platform development and testing through its telehealth interface at https://latamedai.org . Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp., stated: "The establishment of LataMed AI VE, C.A. represents an important operational milestone as we continue strengthening our localized healthcare infrastructure in Venezuela. We believe this new subsidiary will play a key role in supporting regulatory progression, commercialization readiness, and phased telehealth deployment as we move toward broader operational execution." The Company continues to coordinate regulatory initiatives with applicable healthcare authorities, including the Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Salud and Servicio Autonomo de Contraloría Sanitaria (SACS), while advancing broader healthcare infrastructure and commercialization objectives. For more information, please visit https://catalystcrewai.com or review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov . About Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. is an artificial intelligence-driven healthcare technology company focused on developing scalable digital health solutions for emerging markets, with an initial emphasis on Latin America. The Company is actively executing its strategic transition into AI-enabled healthcare and pursuing opportunities across telehealth infrastructure, remote patient monitoring, healthcare data analytics, and integrated digital care platforms designed to improve access, efficiency, and care coordination. Through technology development initiatives, strategic partnerships, and targeted acquisitions, CCTC is building an integrated healthcare technology platform positioned to address the growing demand for modernized healthcare delivery systems across emerging markets. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, leadership initiatives, strategic transactions, operational execution, regulatory matters, and future operations Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to successfully implement its business plan, secure financing, complete acquisitions, comply with regulatory requirements, and general market and economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Disclaimer This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. The Company is a development-stage enterprise and has not generated revenues from its current business direction. There can be no assurance that the Company will successfully implement its business plan, complete acquisitions, secure financing, obtain regulatory approvals, or generate revenues. Any investment decision should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other publicly available documents. The Company's securities involve a high degree of risk. Prospective investors are urged to carefully review all risk factors and disclosures contained in the Company's SEC filings before making any investment decision. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. Investor Relations Contact

|+1 (787) 476-2350

ir@catalystcrew.ai View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp.





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