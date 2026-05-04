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WKN: 851194 | ISIN: FR0000120644 | Ticker-Symbol: BSN
Tradegate
04.05.26 | 16:00
64,94 Euro
-2,78 % -1,86
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CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DANONE SA Chart 1 Jahr
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65,0265,0416:14
65,0065,0216:14
PR Newswire
04.05.2026 16:06 Uhr
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Future Market Insights: Organic Foods Market Outlook 2036 with Key Contributions from Danone, Nestlé, General Mills, HiPP, and Nature's Path Foods

NEWARK, Del., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global organic foods market is entering a high-growth phase as certified products increasingly integrate into everyday grocery consumption. Growth is being driven by rising consumer trust in certification standards, expanding retail access, and increasing demand for healthier, sustainably sourced food options.

The market, valued at USD 337.6 billion in 2026, is projected to reach approximately USD 745.6 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. This strong growth reflects a shift from niche health-focused consumption toward mainstream adoption across global food systems.

Organic foods are no longer limited to specialty stores but are widely available across supermarkets, online platforms, and direct distribution channels, strengthening their role in routine household purchasing.

Get detailed market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, and pricing trends: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16722

Quick Stats: Organic Foods Market

  • Market Size (2026): USD 337.6 Billion
  • Market Size (2036): USD 745.6 Billion
  • Growth Rate: 8.2% CAGR (2026-2036)
  • Leading Product Category: Organic Produce (30% share)
  • Leading Distribution Format: Retail Supermarkets (28% share)
  • Leading Sales Channel: Retail (26% share)
  • Leading Shelf Type: Fresh (34% share)
  • Top Certification Standard: USDA Organic (31% share)
  • Key Growth Regions: India (13.2% CAGR), China (12.8% CAGR)
  • Key Players: Danone, Nestlé, General Mills, HiPP, Nature's Path Foods

Execution-Driven Demand Reshaping Market Dynamics

The next phase of market expansion is being shaped by certification credibility, supply chain discipline, and product innovation. Manufacturers are increasingly focused on:

  • Expanding certified product portfolios across fresh and packaged foods
  • Strengthening traceability and compliance with organic standards
  • Enhancing retail availability across mainstream grocery formats
  • Investing in regenerative and sustainable sourcing practices

The industry is transitioning from limited premium positioning to broad, high-volume commercialization.

Product and Segment Trends

Market segmentation reflects strong demand across daily consumption categories:

  • Organic Produce (30%) dominates due to high purchase frequency
  • Retail Supermarkets (28%) lead distribution through weekly shopping cycles
  • Retail Sales Channel (26%) remains dominant for planned purchases
  • Fresh Shelf Type (34%) anchors demand through fruits and vegetables
  • Flexible Packaging (27%) supports scalability across packaged goods

Growing demand for packaged organic foods, beverages, and baby nutrition continues to drive category expansion.

Functionality, Certification, and Innovation

Modern organic food offerings are increasingly designed around trust, quality, and sustainability. Key innovation areas include:

  • Strengthening certification systems and compliance frameworks
  • Expansion of regenerative agriculture practices
  • Development of value-added organic packaged foods
  • Growth of organic beverages and ready-to-eat categories

The focus is shifting toward improving product quality and consumer confidence beyond certification labels.

Speak to Analyst: Customize insights for your business strategy:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16722

Ingredient and Portfolio Diversification Driving Value Creation

Manufacturers are diversifying product offerings to enhance market positioning:

  • Expansion into organic packaged foods, cereals, and snacks
  • Development of baby food and functional nutrition products
  • Private-label organic product growth in retail chains
  • Integration of sustainable and regenerative sourcing

Companies investing in diversified portfolios and sourcing transparency are gaining a competitive advantage.

Supply Chain and Procurement Trends

Supply chain resilience remains critical, with companies focusing on:

  • Strengthening certified sourcing networks
  • Enhancing traceability and compliance systems
  • Expanding processing and packaging infrastructure
  • Building long-term supplier partnerships

These strategies help maintain product integrity and reduce risks associated with certification and supply variability.

Regional Outlook and Growth Opportunities

The market demonstrates strong global expansion with varying regional dynamics:

  • India (13.2% CAGR): Growth driven by export-backed certification and urban demand
  • China (12.8% CAGR): Rapid retail expansion and premium grocery adoption
  • United States (10.5% CAGR): Largest market with strong retail penetration
  • Germany (9.0% CAGR): Mature demand supported by stable consumption
  • France (8.6% CAGR): Steady growth driven by household purchasing

Asia Pacific remains a high-growth region due to expanding consumer base and improving certification systems.

Buyer Trends and Strategic Procurement

Key buyers, including retailers and food manufacturers, are prioritizing:

  • Certified product authenticity and traceability
  • Consistent product quality and availability
  • Competitive pricing across categories
  • Innovation in packaged and convenience formats

Procurement strategies are increasingly aligned with long-term consumer trust and brand differentiation.

Competitive Landscape

The organic foods market is moderately fragmented, with leading players focusing on scale, certification, and innovation. Key strategies include:

  • Expansion of certified organic product lines
  • Investment in sustainable and regenerative sourcing
  • Strengthening global distribution networks
  • Enhancing brand visibility across retail channels

Key companies include:

  • Danone
  • Nestlé
  • General Mills
  • HiPP
  • Nature's Path Foods
  • Amy's Kitchen
  • Sprouts Farmers Market
  • Hain Celestial

Unlock 360° insights for strategic decision making and investment planning: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16722

After-Sales Value and Long-Term Performance

Market participants are increasingly focusing on lifecycle value through:

  • Continuous product innovation and reformulation
  • Expansion into high-growth categories like baby food and beverages
  • Strengthening digital and retail engagement
  • Portfolio diversification across fresh and packaged organic foods

Companies delivering consistent certification, quality, and accessibility are expected to lead long-term market growth.

Related Reports:

  • Bubble Tea Markethttps://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/bubble-tea-market
  • Flavour Capsule Cigarette Market https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/flavour-capsule-cigarette-market
  • Food Waste Management Market https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/food-waste-management-market
  • Fruit Powders Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/fruit-powders-market
  • Buttermilk Powder Markethttps://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/buttermilk-powder-market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers actionable, decision-maker-focused market intelligence beyond traditional data models. The company provides:

  • Deep pricing and cost benchmarking analysis
  • Installed base and demand cycle insights
  • Procurement and buyer behavior intelligence
  • Supply chain and trade flow analysis
  • Technology adoption trends across industries

FMI's bottom-up research approach integrates inputs from industry experts, procurement leaders, and technical specialists to deliver practical, validated, and business-ready insights.

With a strong legacy in market intelligence, FMI is recognized for:

  • Data-driven, high-quality research
  • Forward-looking Industry 4.0-aligned insights
  • Custom research capabilities
  • Continuous data validation and updates

FMI connects market data with real-world business decisions, helping companies optimize costs, plan investments, and stay competitive.

For Press & Corporate Inquiries
Rahul Singh
AVP - Marketing and Growth Strategy
Future Market Insights, Inc.
+91 8600020075
For Sales - sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media - Rahul.Singh@futuremarketinsights.com
For web - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
For Web: https://www.factmr.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/organic-foods-market-outlook-2036-with-key-contributions-from-danone-nestle-general-mills-hipp-and-natures-path-foods-302761270.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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