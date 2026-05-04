Regulated Information:

In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, Azelis Group NV (the "Company" or "Azelis") (Brussels:AZE) hereby reports on the buyback of Azelis shares under the LTIP Share Buyback Program 2026.

Under the LTIP Share Buyback Program 2026, Azelis has mandated an independent financial intermediary to buy back up to 150,000 ordinary shares, for a total maximum amount of EUR 1,500,000, starting on 27 April 2026, to cover future obligations under the Long-Term Incentive Plan of the Company.

In the framework of this LTIP Share Buyback Program 2026, the Company has purchased 133,523 shares in the period from 27 April 2026 up to and including 30 April 2026, as follows:

Trade date Total shares purchased Average price Minimum price paid Maximum price paid Buyback amount 27 April 2026 38,000 11.17 11.01 11.23 424,338.40 28 April 2026 30,000 11.38 11.22 11.50 341,487,00 29 April 2026 40,000 11.21 11.07 11.41 448,260.00 30 April 2026 25.523 11.20 11.00 11.31 285,913.75

Since the start of the implementation of the LTIP Share Buyback Program 2026, Azelis has bought back 133,523 shares on Euronext Brussels for a total amount of EUR 1,499,999.15. This corresponds to 0.05 of the total shares outstanding. These purchases complete the LTIP Share Buyback Program 2026.

An overview of the LTIP Share Buyback Program 2026 is available on the investor relations pages of Azelis's website under the section "Shareholder Information/ Share buyback program", and this press release is as well available under the section "Regulated Information".

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About Azelis

Azelis is the reference global innovation service provider in the speciality chemical and food ingredients industry, present in 64 countries across the globe with over 4,100 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of complementary products to more than 65,000 customers, supported by +2,800 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.1 billion (2025).

Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE and is included in the BEL20 and BELESG indices.

Across our extensive network of more than 70 application laboratories, our award-winning teams develop innovative and sustainable formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the product development process. We combine global market reach with a local footprint to offer reliable, integrated, and unique digital services to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. Recognised for our sustainability leadership, we are committed to responsible growth that positively impacts people, communities and the planet. Through the application of science and deep market expertise, we act as catalysts for innovation, enabling our customers to win and our principals to grow.

Innovation through formulation

www.azelis.com

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Contacts:

Azelis

investor-relations@azelis.com