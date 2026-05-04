Regulatory News:

The shareholders of Etablissements Maurel Prom S.A. (the "Company") (Paris:MAU) are hereby informed that an Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be held on first notice of meeting on Tuesday, 19 May 2026, at 10 a.m., at Salons de l'Hôtel des Arts et Métiers 9 bis, avenue de Iéna 75016 Paris.

Availability of the Shareholders General Meeting's preparatory documents

A notice of meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires ("BALO") of April 8, 2026 which contains the agenda and the draft resolutions which will be submitted to the General Meeting, A convening notice was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires ("BALO") of April 29, 2026. All information relating to this Combined Shareholders' Meeting is available on the Company's website at the following address: https://www.maureletprom.fr/en/investisseurs/assemblees-generales

Please note that any shareholder able to prove its status can attend the General Meeting in person, voting online by logging in to the secure voting platform VOTACCESS before the General Shareholders' Meeting, vote by post, or voting by appointing the Chairman of the General Shareholders' Meeting or a third party as proxy.

The applicable rules for attending the General Meeting are described in particular in the notice of meeting published in the BALO. This document is available on the Company's website:

https://www.maureletprom.fr/en/investisseurs/assemblees-generales

The documents and information referred to the French Commercial Code, are also available on the Company's website: https://www.maureletprom.fr/en/investisseurs/assemblees-generales

In accordance with Article R. 22-10-29-1 of the French Commercial Code, the general meeting will be broadcast live in its entirety, accessible on the Company's website at the following address: https://www.maureletprom.fr/en/investisseurs/assemblees-generales

A recording of the Combined General Meeting will be available on the Company's website.

For more information, please visit www.maureletprom.fr/en/

This document may contain forecasts regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel Prom. By their very nature, forecasts involve risk and uncertainty insofar as they are based on events or circumstances which may or may not occur in the future. These forecasts are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.

Maurel Prom is listed on Euronext Paris

CAC Mid 60 CAC Mid Small CAC All-Tradable PEA-PME and SRD eligible

Isin FR0000051070 Bloomberg MAU.FP Reuters MAUP.PA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260504699309/en/

Contacts:

Maurel Prom

Shareholder relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 83 16 45

ir@maureletprom.fr

NewCap

Investor/media relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

maureletprom@newcap.eu