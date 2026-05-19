Regulatory News:

Maurel Prom (Paris:MAU):

The Combined shareholders' meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Mr. Wisnu Santoso.

Resolutions

The Combined Shareholders' meeting approved all the resolutions put to the vote. The Combined Shareholders' Meeting approved notably the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the 2025 fiscal year.

The Meeting approved the payment of a dividend of €0.38 per share. The dividend will be paid out on 27 August 2026, the ex-dividend date is 25 August 2026 and the record date is 23 August 2026.

The Extraordinary General Shareholders' meeting approved the amendment to Article 22 of the Company's Articles of Association relating to the age limit for Chief Executive Officer.

Composition of the Board of Directors

The General Shareholders' meeting ratified the co-optation of Mr. Wisnu Medan Santoso, Mr. Eri Shidartha, Mr. Syamsu Yudha and Ms. Dian Andyasuri as directors, and renewed Ms. Caroline Catoire and Ms. Nathalie Delapalme as directors.

Maurel Prom's Board of Directors now comprises 8 members, including 3 independent directors, and 1 observer.

All information on the composition of the Board of Directors and its Committees is available on the Company's website, under Governance:

https://www.maureletprom.fr/en/groupe/gouvernance

The Board of Directors meeting, hold at the end of the Meeting, renewed the mandate of Mr Olivier de Langavant as Chief Executive Officer for a new period of one financial year.

For more information, please visit www.maureletprom.fr/en/

This document may contain forecasts regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel Prom. By their very nature, forecasts involve risk and uncertainty insofar as they are based on events or circumstances which may or may not occur in the future. These forecasts are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.

Maurel Prom is listed on Euronext Paris

CAC Mid 60 CAC Mid Small CAC All-Tradable PEA-PME and SRD eligible

Isin FR0000051070 Bloomberg MAU.FP Reuters MAUP.PA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260519409853/en/

Contacts:

Maurel Prom

Shareholder relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 83 16 45

ir@maureletprom.fr



NewCap

Investor/media relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

maureletprom@newcap.eu