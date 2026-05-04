

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) revealed a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $25 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $1.40 billion, or $4.83 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Diamondback Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.19 billion or $4.23 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to $4.24 billion from $4.04 billion last year.



Diamondback Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $25 Mln. vs. $1.40 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.08 vs. $4.83 last year. -Revenue: $4.24 Bln vs. $4.04 Bln last year.



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