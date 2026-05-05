

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IAC Inc. (IAC) on Monday reported first-quarter results with revenue declining from last year, while its net loss narrowed.



The company reported a net loss of $71.9 million, or $0.94 per share, compared with a net loss of $216.8 million, or $2.64 per share, in the year-ago period.



Revenue decreased to $422.9 million from $481.7 million in the same period last year, reflecting softer performance across its portfolio.



IAC is currently trading after hours at $42.75, down $2.42 or 5.36 percent on the Nasdaq.



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