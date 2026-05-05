

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - KKR, a global investment firm, and XPV Water Partners, a water-focused investment firm, announced the signing of a definitive agreement to sell Axius Water to CRH, a building materials company. The transaction is expected to close in second quarter of 2026.



'As pressures on global water systems intensify, water quality challenges in developed markets are mounting. We formed Axius alongside XPV to help address these challenges, bringing together specialized businesses into a scaled platform with real depth of talent and expertise,' said Kyle Matter, Managing Director and Head of North America Global Impact at KKR.



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