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WKN: A3EJMQ | ISIN: CH1276028821 | Ticker-Symbol: S3F0
Stuttgart
04.05.26 | 21:56
18,460 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
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SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,50018,56007:22
18,48018,54007:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.05.2026 07:10 Uhr
99 Leser
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Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG: Santhera Publishes Agenda for its Annual General Meeting

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR.

Pratteln, Switzerland, May 5, 2026 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) today published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on May 26, 2026, at 10.00am CEST (doors open at 9:30 am CEST) at the Courtyard Marriott, Hardstrasse 55, 4133 Pratteln, Switzerland.

The invitation to the AGM with agenda items and explanations will be sent to registered shareholders by mail and can be viewed on Santhera's website at https://www.santhera.com/investors-and-media/investor-toolbox/share-bondholder-meetings

Agenda (Overview)

  1. Approval of the Annual Report, Annual Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements 2025
  2. Appropriation of the Annual Result and Offset of Deficit
  3. Consultative Vote on the Compensation Report 2025
  4. Discharge of the Members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Management from Liability for the Financial Year 2025
  5. Increase of Conditional Capital for Employee Participations and Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation
  6. Election of a new Member & Re-election of three Members of the Board of Directors and of the Chairman of the Board
  7. Election of a new Member & Re-election of a Member of the Nomination & Compensation Committee
  8. Approval of the Compensation of the Members of the Board of Directors
  9. Approval of the Compensation of the Members of the Executive Management
  10. Re-election of the Statutory Auditors
  11. Re-election of the Independent Proxy

About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company has an exclusive license from ReveraGen for all indications worldwide to AGAMREE (vamorolone), a dissociative steroid with novel mode of action, which was investigated in a pivotal study in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. AGAMREE for the treatment of DMD is approved in the U.S. by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in the EU by the European Commission (EC), in the UK by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), in Switzerland by Swissmedic, in China by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), in Hong Kong by the Department of Health (DoH) and in Canada by Health Canada. Santhera has out-licensed the rights to AGAMREE as follows: to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals for North America; to Sperogenix Therapeutics for China and certain countries in Southeast Asia; and to Nxera Pharma for Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com.

AGAMREE is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:

Santhera
Catherine Isted, Chief Financial Officer:
IR@santhera.com

ICR Healthcare:
Santhera@icrhealthcare.com

Stifel
+44 (0)20 7710 7600
Brough Ransom, Charles Hoare, Fred Walsh

Octavian
+41 (0)44 520 1588
Serge Monnerat, Marius Zuberbuehler

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements
This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

# # #

Attachment

  • 260505_Santhera Notice of AGM_ENG_FINAL (2)

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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