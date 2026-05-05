

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) said that it has appointed Theodora Mistras as chief financial officer effective at the end of May.



Mistras will join Edwards from Viatris Inc. (VTRS), where she has served as CFO since March 2024. Prior to Viatris, she was a managing director in healthcare investment banking at Citigroup Global Markets.



Mistras will succeed Scott Ullem, who, as announced earlier, will step down as CFO and continue in an advisory role at Edwards Lifesciences.



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