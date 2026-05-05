

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RAIFY.PK) released earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR209 million, or EUR0.54 per share. This compares with EUR260 million, or EUR0.71 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.9% to EUR1.076 billion from EUR1.046 billion last year.



Raiffeisen Bank International AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR209 Mln. vs. EUR260 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.54 vs. EUR0.71 last year. -Revenue: EUR1.076 Bln vs. EUR1.046 Bln last year.



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