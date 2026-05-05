FLSmidth A/S: FLS awarded DKK 300 million order to supply key technologies for a BHQ iron ore beneficiation project in South Asia

PRESS RELEASE

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

5 May 2026

Copenhagen, Denmark

FLS has been awarded multiple repeat contracts to supply key technologies for a Banded Hematite Quartzite (BHQ) beneficiation-a process of upgrading low-grade iron ore into a premium grade concentrate.

The scope includes the delivery of a High-Pressure Grinding Roll (the largest of its kind), nine of the world's largest stirred media mills with hydrocyclones, nextSTEP flotation technology, concentrate thickeners and the world's largest filtered tailing system. In addition, FLS will provide its advanced process control systems as well as supervision, start-up, and commissioning services.

"This award underscores the strength of our customer relationships and our ability to deliver high-capacity beneficiation solutions at scale. By combining energy-efficient grinding, advanced flotation technologies, filtered tailings technologies and digital process control, we support a reliable ramp-up while improving productivity and reducing environmental impact. This project is fully aligned with our MissionZero ambition to enable more sustainable mining operations", comments Qasim Abrahams, Products Business Line President at FLS.

The order value, which was booked in the second quarter of 2026, totals approximately DKK 300 million, with project commissioning expected in 2027-2028.





Contacts:

Media

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations

Andreas Holkjær Sandager, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com





About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

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