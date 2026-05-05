New release introduces more seamless experience for end-to-end legal work

Wolters Kluwer Legal Regulatory today announced a new release of Libra by Wolters Kluwer, its legal AI workspace integrating major workflow capabilities with trusted, expert-generated content. The update introduces significant advancements in contract review, workflow integration and usability, and strengthens Libra's role as an all-in-one platform where legal professionals can research, draft, review and analyze in a connected and integrated environment.

Based on customer feedback, the new release focuses on four key areas: stronger organization across projects, a more powerful and flexible review experience, deeper integration between chat and structured workflows, and a refreshed visual and interaction design. Together, these enhancements respond directly to user feedback and reflect Wolters Kluwer's focus on user-centric, trusted AI.

"With this release, we are making a clear step forward in how legal professionals work with AI in practice," said Viktor von Essen, CEO of Libra by Wolters Kluwer. "Libra now connects research, review and drafting even more tightly in one workspace, while giving lawyers the flexibility to work either with structured playbooks or through direct legal questions. The focus is on helping users move from insight to action reliably, transparently and with full control over the underlying content sources."

Contract reviews are now more granular and flexible, allowing users to structure templates by topic, define acceptable and fallback positions, and apply detailed rule-based criteria supported by legal reasoning and source citations. For lighter-weight use cases, a new Auto Mode enables lawyers to ask direct legal questions about individual clauses while drawing on selected research sources and current case law. Reviews created in the web application can now be used seamlessly in the Microsoft Word add-in, including redrafting and redlining, with consistent structure and outputs across environments. At the same time, Libra more tightly integrates chat with structured work: users can create reviews and discoveries directly from conversations, preview results in real time, and reference completed analyses as structured context in subsequent chats, creating a smoother flow from research to analysis and action.

Libra by Wolters already integrates jurisdiction-specific and expert-created legal content from ten European countries, serving legal professionals by combining cutting-edge AI functionalities with trusted and traceable information.

Wolters Kluwer's Legal Regulatory division enables legal and compliance professionals to improve productivity and performance, mitigate risk, and solve complex problems with confidence. Its expert solutions combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services to deliver better outcomes, advanced analytics, and improved productivity for customers.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

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Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Frederick Assmuth

Director Branding Communications Europe

Legal Regulatory

Wolters Kluwer

Office: +49 2233 3760-7634

Email: frederick.assmuth@wolterskluwer.com