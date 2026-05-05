Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) - F4 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FFU) ("F4" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the extension of ground conductors by 1.45 km at the Murphy Lake Property, Athabasca Basin. The partner-funded Moving Loop Electromagnetic (MLEM) ground EM survey, which was previously announced to be in progress (see F4 news release dated March 18, 2026), has now been completed (see F4 news releases dated February 17, 2026 and March 18, 2026). The property is located 5 kilometres south of IsoEnergy's high-grade Hurricane Deposit and 4 kilometres east of Cameco's La Rocque Lake Uranium Zone.

Interpretation of the new data is preliminary but very encouraging and shows that the prospective conductor systems have been extended by an additional 1.45 km, significantly increasing the size of the high-priority target area. The new conductor extensions display a strong correlation with basement resistivity lows, particularly in the corridor where drillhole ML22-012 was drilled at the northern end of the survey - which intersected strong uranium geochemistry in Athabasca Sandstone (up to 56 ppm U) immediately above the unconformity (see F3 Uranium news release dated August 10, 2022) - and drillhole ML22-006, which returned a radioactive intercept assaying 0.065% U3O₈ over 2.5 metres, including 0.242% U3O₈ over 0.5 metres (see F3 Uranium news release dated August 10, 2022).

Drilling at Murphy Lake, where F4 is the operator, is scheduled to commence in the middle of May 2026. The program is fully funded by UraniumX Discovery Corp. in accordance with the terms of the Option Agreement to earn up to a 70% interest in the Murphy Lake Property (see F4 news release dated February 2, 2026).

Erik Sehn, P.Geo, VP Exploration, commented:

"Encouragingly, these early ground EM results are exactly what we hoped to see. The survey successfully extended the conductors into the areas we didn't cover last time, adding a total of 1.45 km of strike length. This greatly expands the prospective corridor along our two key historic drill holes and we are excited to begin drilling in the middle of May with our partner company UraniumX."





Figure 1. Murphy Lake 2026 MLEM Ground Geophysical Program Map



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About Murphy Lake:

F4's 609-hectare Murphy Lake Property is located in the north-eastern corner of the Athabasca Basin, 30 km northwest of Orano's McLean Lake deposits, 5 km south of IsoEnergy's Hurricane Uranium Deposit and 4 km east of Cameco's La Rocque Lake Uranium Zone where drill hole Q22-040 intersected 29.9% U3O8 over 7.0 m. The 2022 maiden drill program at the Murphy Lake Property consisted of 14 completed drillholes totaling 6,850m; drill hole ML22-006 intersected 0.065% U3O8 over 2.5m from 322.5m to 324.5m, including 0.242% U3O8 over 0.5m.

Marketing Agreement:



The Company also announces that it will extend the digital marketing services agreement with Connect 4 Marketing Ltd. ("Connect4") to provide the Company with comprehensive digital marketing services including content creation (videos ad creatives, landing pages), influencer management, newsletter coordination, and targeted advertising campaigns in both English and German markets. (Previously announced in the news release of March 31, 2026. F4 agrees to pay an additional fee of $50,000.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved on behalf of the Company by Sam Hartmann, P.Geo., President & Chief Operating Officer of F4, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

This news release also refers to neighboring properties in which F4 Uranium has no interest, and the Qualified Person has been unable to verify the information from those properties. Mineralization on those neighboring properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Murphy Lake Property.

For additional information on the Murphy Lake Property, please refer to the National Instrument 43-101 Report titled "Technical Report For The Murphy Lake Project, NE Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada" effective March 20, 2024, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

About F4 Uranium Corp:

F4 Uranium is a Canadian uranium exploration company focused on the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, and the latest uranium explorer, led by the same management and exploration team with a legacy of discovery successes. The project portfolio includes 17 wholly owned properties totaling roughly 157,000 ha, many of which are near uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R, Nexgen Energy's Arrow and IsoEnergy's Hurricane projects. The assets were spun out of F3 Uranium in 2024, where the technical and management team made their third, and more recently fourth uranium discoveries at Patterson Lake North and Broach Lake. F4's core focus will be split between the west and east sides of the Athabasca Basin as the company is establishing itself as an explorer and project generator providing shareholders renewed exposure at an early stage.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the suitability of the Properties for mining exploration, future payments, issuance of shares and work commitment funds, entry into of a definitive option agreement respecting the Properties, are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange have not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: F4 Uranium Corp.