Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - F4 Uranium Corp (TSXV: FFU) ("F4" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at the Murphy Lake Property in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. F4 is the operator, and the ~$2M program is fully funded by UraniumX Discovery Corp. under the existing option agreement.

The ~2,500-metre drill program builds directly on the foundational 2022 maiden drilling, which completed the early legwork and identified a fertile uranium system through strong geochemistry, alteration, and anomalous radioactivity. The team is now vectoring into high-priority targets with strong potential for higher-grade uranium.

Strategic Location Highlights of Murphy Lake

5 km south of IsoEnergy's world-class Hurricane Deposit, the highest-grade uranium deposit in the world

4 km south of Cosa Resources' Murphy Lake North Project, where MLN26-013 intersected 5.0 metres of anomalous radioactivity up to 13,900 CPS at the Cyclone trend

4 km east of Cameco's La Rocque Lake Uranium Zone (29.9% U3O₈ over 7.0 m in hole Q22-040) and 30 km northwest of Orano's McLean Lake deposits.

Recent partner-funded Moving Loop Electromagnetic (MLEM) surveying extended key conductors, refining up to five target areas (see news release dated May 5, 2026).

Results Guiding Current Targeting

ML22-006: 0.065% U3O₈ over 2.5 m (including 0.242% U3O₈ over 0.5 m) within a 4.2 m graphitic deformation zone and intense alteration.

ML22-012 (1.4 km north): 56 ppm U in sandstone immediately above the unconformity.

2026 MLEM Survey: Extended the key conductive trends, significantly enlarging and refining up to five initial target areas, including along strike from the 2022 mineralized intercepts. Following the initial interpretation announced on May 5, 2026 (which extended key conductive trends), further detailed modeling has produced an updated EM model.

This drill program will begin with targeting the northern corridor around historic hole ML22-012, in "Target Area 1" (See Figure 1).

"We're now drilling the targets generated by our strong 2022 results and the recent MLEM survey," said Erik Sehn, VP Exploration. "The 2022 work including ground EM and resistivity and provides the critical groundwork - confirming anomalous radioactivity, very strong uranium geochemistry in both basement and sandstone, favorable alteration, and basement hosted graphitic shears. Combined with the new geophysical extensions and the exciting recent activity in the immediate Hurricane neighborhood, we are well positioned to test for higher-grade extensions in this highly prospective setting."

The Murphy Lake work program is funded by UraniumX Discovery Corp. in accordance with the option agreement to earn up to a 70% interest (see news release dated February 2, 2026).

About Murphy Lake:

F4's 609-hectare Murphy Lake Property is located in the north-eastern corner of the Athabasca Basin, 30 km northwest of Orano's McLean Lake deposits, 5 km south of ISOEnergy's Hurricane Uranium Deposit and 4 km east of Cameco's La Rocque Lake Uranium Zone where drill hole Q22-040 intersected 29.9% U3O8 over 7.0 m. The 2022 maiden drill program at the Murphy Lake Property consisted of 14 completed drillholes totaling 6,850m; drill hole ML22-006 intersected 0.065% U3O8 over 2.5m from 322.5m to 324.5m, including 0.242% U3O8 over 0.5m.

Figure 1. Murphy Lake 2026 Drill Program Areas of Interest.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10832/298704_95afc948047b9850_002full.jpg

Marketing Agreement:

The Company also announces that it has agreed for Connect 4 Marketing Ltd. ("Connect4") to provide additional marketing services during the initial 2-month term referenced in the March 31, 2026 news release, for a fee of $50,000. In addition, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company and Connect4 have mutually agreed to extend the marketing services for a further 3-month period for total consideration of up to $150,000 CAD, plus applicable taxes. The next payment is due within 30 days. The digital marketing services to be provided by Connect4 to the Company consist of comprehensive digital marketing including content creation (videos ad creatives, landing pages), influencer management, newsletter coordination, and targeted advertising campaigns in both English and German markets.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved on behalf of the Company by Sam Hartmann, P.Geo., President & Chief Operation Officer of F4, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

This news release also refers to neighboring properties in which F4 Uranium has no interest, and the Qualified Person has been unable to verify the information from those properties. Mineralization on those neighboring properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Murphy Lake Property.

For additional information on the Murphy Lake Property, please refer to the National Instrument 43-101 Report titled "Technical Report For The Murphy Lake Project, NE Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada" effective March 20, 2024, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

About F4 Uranium Corp:

F4 Uranium is a Canadian uranium exploration company focused on the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, and the latest uranium explorer, led by the same management and exploration team with a legacy of discovery successes. The project portfolio includes 16 wholly owned properties totaling roughly 157,000 ha, many of which are near uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R, Nexgen Energy's Arrow and IsoEnergy's Hurricane projects. The assets were spun out of F3 Uranium in 2024, where the technical and management team made their third, and more recently fourth uranium discoveries at Patterson Lake North and Broach Lake. F4's core focus will be split between the west and east sides of the Athabasca Basin as the company is establishing itself as an explorer and project generator providing shareholders renewed exposure at an early stage.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

"Ray Ashley"

Raymond Ashley, CEO

F4 Uranium Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the suitability of the Properties for mining exploration, future payments, issuance of shares and work commitment funds, entry into of a definitive option agreement respecting the Properties, are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange have not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298704

Source: F4 Uranium Corp.