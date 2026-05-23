UraniumX Discovery Corp.: UraniumX Approved for Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market and Announces Board Change

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / UraniumX Discovery Corp. (CSE:STMN)(OTCQB:STMXF)(FSE:Q7S) ("UraniumX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB"), effective May 14, 2026, under the symbol "STMXF."

The Company's common shares were previously traded on OTC Markets' OTCID Basic Market under the same symbol. The OTCQB is the premier venture market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. in New York, designed for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies that meet ongoing financial and reporting standards.

The Company is also in the process of obtaining DTC eligibility for its common shares, which will further facilitate clearing and settlement for U.S. investors.

"The OTCQB listing is an important step for UraniumX as we enter the most active phase in the Company's history," said Esen Boldkhuu, Chief Executive Officer of UraniumX. "We have completed the most detailed geophysical survey Murphy Lake has ever seen, we are fully funded for our upcoming drill program, and we have assembled a team with deep Athabasca Basin experience, including Vincent Martin, former CEO of Orano Canada, as Strategic Advisor. The OTCQB provides a quality trading platform that gives U.S. investors the access and transparency they need to follow our progress."

Board Change

The Company also announces that Howard Milne has resigned from the Board of Directors, effective May 22, 2026. The Company thanks Mr. Milne for his contributions during his tenure and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About the OTCQB

The OTCQB Venture Market provides U.S. investors with improved access to information and a transparent trading platform for companies that are committed to providing quality disclosure and meeting ongoing financial standards. Companies traded on the OTCQB must meet minimum bid price and financial reporting requirements and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market for purposes of Rule 144.

About UraniumX

UraniumX Discovery Corp. is a Canadian based junior uranium exploration company focused on advancing uranium properties in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, one of Canada's most active uranium districts. The Company's flagship Murphy Lake Uranium Property is located in the northeastern Athabasca Basin, where UraniumX is earning up to a 70% interest through an option agreement with F4 Uranium Corp. UraniumX additionally holds 100% interests in the Zoo Bay and NeoCore uranium properties, and is advancing a project generator approach across its broader portfolio by optioning non-core assets while retaining royalties and equity, allowing the Company to concentrate exploration capital on Murphy Lake.

On Behalf of UraniumX Discovery Corp.

Esen Boldkhuu, CEO

Contact:

UraniumX Discovery Corp.

Esen Boldkhuu, CEO

Email: info@uraniumx.ca

Telephone: (604) 377-8994

Website: www.uraniumx.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address events, conditions, or developments the Company expects or anticipates may occur are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the OTCQB listing, including increased visibility, liquidity, and U.S. investor access, the Company's exploration plans and programs, the Company's project generator approach, and the Company's future plans, objectives, and exploration activities.

Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, estimates, and opinions of management as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to mineral exploration and development activities, the ability to obtain required permits, commodity price volatility, market conditions, the ability to maintain OTCQB listing standards, reliance on key personnel, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: UraniumX Discovery Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/uraniumx-approved-for-trading-on-the-otcqb-venture-market-and-announces-board-cha-1170204