UraniumX Discovery Corp.: UraniumX Discovery Corp Announces Option Agreement with Gold'n Futures

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / UraniumX Discovery Corp. (CSE:STMN)(OTCID:STMXF)(FSE:Q7S) (the "Company" or "UraniumX") announces that it has entered into an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 11, 2026 with Gold'n Futures Mineral Corp. (CSE:FUTR) ("Gold'n") pursuant to which UraniumX (through its wholly owned subsidiary Neocore Uranium Ltd.) has granted Gold'n the exclusive right and option to acquire a 100% interest in the NeoCore Uranium Property (the "Property"), located in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, subject to a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty retained by UraniumX.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Gold'n may earn its interest over a 36-month period by issuing an aggregate of 12,000,000 common shares of Gold'n to UraniumX, making aggregate cash payments of $550,000, and incurring an aggregate of $2,750,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property. UraniumX will act as operator of the Property during the option period.

Esen Boldkhuu, Chief Executive Officer of UraniumX, commented: "This option agreement is consistent with our project generator approach to portfolio management, allowing the NeoCore property to be advanced by a dedicated counterparty while UraniumX retains an NSR royalty and exposure through Gold'n equity. It also allows the Company to remain focused on its flagship Murphy Lake Uranium Property."

The NeoCore Uranium Property consists of six mineral claims covering approximately 13,012 hectares in the eastern Athabasca Basin, approximately 65 km southeast of McArthur River mine. The Property benefits from nearby infrastructure access including processing facilities, power, and all-season roads. UraniumX believes the option arrangement provides a path to advance the project while maintaining focus on its broader exploration strategy in the Athabasca Basin. No mineral resource has been defined on the Property.

The parties are arm's length and no finder's fees are payable in connection with the transaction.

Qualified Person and Technical Information

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ken Wheatley, P.Geo., an independent consultant of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About UraniumX

UraniumX Discovery Corp. is a Canadian based junior uranium exploration company focused on advancing high potential assets in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, one of the world's premier uranium districts. The Company's flagship Murphy Lake Uranium Property is located on the eastern margin of the Basin, where UraniumX is earning up to 70% through an option with F4 Uranium Corp. and a drill program is scheduled to commence in mid-May 2026. The Company is advancing a project generator model across its broader portfolio by optioning non-core assets and retaining royalties and equity positions while concentrating capital on its flagship property at Murphy Lake.

On Behalf of UraniumX Discovery Corp.

Esen Boldkhuu, CEO

Contact:

UraniumX Discovery Corp.

Esen Boldkhuu, CEO

Email: info@uraniumx.ca

Telephone: (604) 377-8994

Website: www.uraniumx.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events, conditions, or developments the Company expects or anticipates may occur are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the option agreement with Gold'n, the anticipated cash payments, share issuances, and exploration expenditures under the Agreement, the Company's project generator strategy and the planned drill program at Murphy Lake. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to: the ability of Gold'n Futures to satisfy its obligations under the Agreement, risks related to mineral exploration and development activities, commodity price volatility and adverse market conditions, regulatory and permitting requirements, reliance on key personnel, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: UraniumX Discovery Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/uraniumx-discovery-corp-announces-option-agreement-with-goldn-futures-1166093