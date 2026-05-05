

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) reported earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $328 million, or $2.56 per share. This compares with $363 million, or $2.77 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Leidos Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $401 million or $3.13 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.8% to $4.40 billion from $4.24 billion last year.



Leidos Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $328 Mln. vs. $363 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.56 vs. $2.77 last year. -Revenue: $4.40 Bln vs. $4.24 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 12.10 To $ 12.50 Full year revenue guidance: $ 18.00 B To $ 18.40 B



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