

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Ferrari N.V. (2FE.DE) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR413 million, or EUR2.33 per share. This compares with EUR412 million, or EUR2.30 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Ferrari N.V. reported adjusted earnings of EUR413 million or EUR2.33 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.2% to EUR1.848 billion from EUR1.791 billion last year.



Ferrari N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR413 Mln. vs. EUR412 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR2.33 vs. EUR2.30 last year. -Revenue: EUR1.848 Bln vs. EUR1.791 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: EUR 9.45 Full year revenue guidance: EUR 7.50 B



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