

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $350 million, or $3.10 per share. This compares with $252 million, or $2.22 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Rockwell Automation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $373 million or $3.30 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.9% to $2.239 billion from $2.001 billion last year.



Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $350 Mln. vs. $252 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.10 vs. $2.22 last year. -Revenue: $2.239 Bln vs. $2.001 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 12.50 To $ 13.10 Full year revenue guidance: $ 8.9 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News