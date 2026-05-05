Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, today announced its new service facility at Essendon Fields Airport in Melbourne is now open for customers, expanding factory-direct support for Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker customers across Australia and the Asia-Pacific region. The purpose-built facility strengthens Textron Aviation's global service network and reflects the company's long-term commitment to expanding capacity and enhancing customer support throughout aircraft ownership.

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Textron Aviation opens new Melbourne service facility at Essendon Fields airport, expanding support for Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker customers in APAC

"We've supported customers in Australia for decades, and we continue to invest where our customers tell us they need more capacity and faster access to factory direct expertise," said Brian Rohloff, senior vice president, Global Customer Support, Textron Aviation. "The Essendon Fields facility is a significant investment in a highly important region, strengthening our service network and expanding service capability, parts access and technical support across Australia and the Asia Pacific region."

The new facility more than doubles the footprint of Textron Aviation's previous Essendon Fields operation to more than 35,000 square feet (3,343 square meters) and is designed to support the more than 1,400 Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker aircraft operating across the Asia-Pacific region. Developed based on customer feedback, the location features expanded space for servicing aircraft to help reduce downtime, an on-site Textron Aviation parts stockroom to improve parts availability and a more comfortable customer lounge for use while aircraft are being serviced.

The Essendon Fields service center complements Textron Aviation's broader investment strategy to strengthen regional support across Australia, alongside recent facility expansions and upgrades in Perth. Located at one of Australia's most established aviation hubs, the new facility also reflects close collaboration with Essendon Fields Airport to support the continued growth of business aviation and aircraft maintenance in the region.

"Our investment in the new Textron Aviation service center underscores Essendon Fields' commitment to building Australia's most capable and connected business aviation precinct," said Brandan Pihan, CEO, Essendon Fields. "As the closest airport to the Melbourne CBD, Essendon Fields is the most convenient choice for business aviation customers. Textron Aviation's long-term commitment ensures the retention of skilled jobs and service capability at Essendon. It also advances our Airport Master Plan by consolidating operations on the main airfield, improving safety and efficiency, and responds to strong demand for new hangar space."

Textron Aviation will host a formal grand opening event for the Essendon Fields service facility in August, inviting members of the media, customers and community leaders to officially mark the opening of the site. Additional details will be shared closer to the celebration.

About Textron Aviation Customer Support

Textron Aviation, through its Beechcraft and Cessna brands, is renowned for its unrivaled global service network dedicated to complete life-cycle support. In addition to its expansive company-owned footprint, Textron Aviation's customers have access to a global network of more than 300 authorized service facilities. Textron Aviation also offers a mobile support program featuring more than 40 mobile service units and on-site service technicians and support. Find additional information about Textron Aviation's service programs at http://txtav.com/en/service.

About Textron Aviation Inc.

We have been inspiring the journey of flight for nearly 100 years. Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna, Hawker and Pipistrel brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, light and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense aircraft, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Lauren Howell

+1.316.927.9536

Lhowell@txtav.com

txtav.com