

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy-based hearing aid retailer Amplifon S.p.A. (AMP.MI, AMFPF) on Tuesday reported lower first-quarter net profit, hurt largely by one-off charges related to divestitures, which offset stable revenues.



Net profit for the quarter declined to 10.5 million euros from 32.9 million euros in the same period last year.



The decrease was primarily due to non-recurring costs, including those linked to the divestiture of the company's U.K. operations.



Adjusted net profit rose to 44.4 million euros from 41.6 million euros a year ago, while adjusted earnings per share increased to 0.202 euros from 0.185 euros.



Revenue for the quarter was 579.8 million euros compared with 587.8 million euros a year ago. At constant exchange rates, revenues increased 0.8%, supported by organic growth of 2.2%.



Adjusted EBITDA rose slightly to 141.8 million euros from 140.4 million euros, with the margin improving to 24.5% from 23.9%.



The company said it continues to benefit from efficiency initiatives and expects organic growth above 3% in 2026.



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