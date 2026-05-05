

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) reported earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $35.6 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $68.7 million, or $0.43 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Skyworks Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $173.0 million or $1.15 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.0% to $943.7 million from $953.2 million last year.



Skyworks Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $35.6 Mln. vs. $68.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.43 last year. -Revenue: $943.7 Mln vs. $953.2 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 900 M To $ 950 M



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