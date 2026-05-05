

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $483.4 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $108.8 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Super Micro Computer Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.84 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 122.7% to $10.243 billion from $4.599 billion last year.



Super Micro Computer Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $483.4 Mln. vs. $108.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.72 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $10.243 Bln vs. $4.599 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.65 To $ 0.79 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 11.0 B To $ 12.5 B Full year revenue guidance: $ 38.9 B To $ 40.4 B



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