

ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - Logitech International SA (LOGN.SW) released a profit for fourth quarter of $143.46 million



The company's earnings came in at $143.46 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $144.06 million, or $0.96 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Logitech International SA reported adjusted earnings of $165.67 million or $1.13 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.9% to $1.08 billion from $1.01 billion last year.



Logitech International SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $143.46 Mln. vs. $144.06 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.98 vs. $0.96 last year. -Revenue: $1.08 Bln vs. $1.01 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.190 B To $ 1.215 B



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