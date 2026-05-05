

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (DOC) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $193.63 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $42.82 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $752.95 million from $702.88 million last year.



Healthpeak Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $193.63 Mln. vs. $42.82 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.28 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue: $752.95 Mln vs. $702.88 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 0.46 To $ 0.50



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