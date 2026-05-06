Onco-Innovations Limited: Onco-Innovations Announces Inka Health Collaborative Research to Advance Oncology Evidence Generation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2026 / Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE CA:ONCO)(OTCQB:ONNVF)(Frankfurt:W1H, WKN:A3EKSZ) ("Onco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Inka Health Corp. ("Inka Health"), the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, has started a collaborative research agreement (the "Agreement" or "Project" or "Work") with GlaxoSmithKline LLC ("GSK"). Under the Agreement, Inka Health and GSK intend to collaborate to develop real-world data-driven methodologies aimed at improving the transportability of oncology clinical trial results across broader patient populations, geographies, and healthcare settings, with a view to helping to make clinical evidence more relevant to real-world decision-making.

As part of the Project, Onco's wholly-owned subsidiary, Inka Health, will contribute its expertise in advanced analytics, including machine learning and causal inference methods, and work with GSK Epidemiology and RWE experts with the aim of helping to develop a conceptual and methodological framework for the use of real-world data to support the transportability of clinical trials. Work is expected to include a comprehensive literature review on transportability methodologies as well as the design of a structured evaluation framework and retrospective testing and validation using publicly available oncology datasets and use cases. The Project is also expected to contribute to jointly authored scientific manuscripts with contributors from both Inka Health and GSK.

"We are pleased to work with Inka Health on this important area of evidence generation. As the use of real-world data continues to evolve, there is growing interest in methodologies that can help evaluate how clinical trial findings may translate across broader patient populations and care settings. We believe this work can contribute to the ongoing scientific dialogue in oncology and support more rigorous approaches to understanding the applicability of clinical evidence in real-world contexts," said Rodrigo Refoios Camejo, Executive Director of RWE Science & Innovation at GSK.

The initiative is focused on addressing a significant challenge in oncology research, namely, how to better assess whether clinical trial findings can be applied across diverse real-world settings. For example, a treatment that shows positive results in a controlled clinical trial involving a relatively narrow patient group may perform differently in broader real-world populations with varying demographics, health conditions, and access to care. By using real-world data to evaluate factors that may influence outcomes, the work contemplated under the agreement is intended to support more consistent and meaningful interpretation of trial evidence across geographies and populations.

"From Onco's perspective, this Agreement reflects the kind of high-value scientific work we believe can help shape the future of oncology research. It speaks to the relevance of our capabilities in evidence generation and advanced analytics, which we see as part of the broader vision for SynoGraph and Onco's integrated approach to oncology innovation. Over time, we believe capabilities developed across this ecosystem can help inform smarter development pathways and support our broader objective of advancing IND-enabling activities," said Thomas O' O'Shaughnessy, CEO of Onco-Innovations.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

ON BEHALF OF ONCO-INNOVATIONS LIMITED,

"Thomas O'Shaughnessy"

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Thomas O'Shaughnessy

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: + 1 888 261 8055

investors@oncoinnovations.com

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains forward-looking statements, including in relation to the Company's business and plans generally, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "potential", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, in relation to the Company's ability to pursue the research activities contemplated under the Agreement, to maintain contractual relations as necessary to complete the Work, and the anticipated results or benefits of the Work. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to: that the Company may not be able to complete any activities under the Agreement, including as a result of a lack of financial resources, the inability to retain key personnel, or otherwise; that the Company may not be able to maintain contractual relations necessary to complete the Work; and that the results of the Work may not result in the results or benefits anticipated. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Onco-Innovations Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/onco-innovations-announces-inka-health-collaborative-research-to-adva-1164044