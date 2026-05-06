Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (the "Company" or "CopAur") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an earn-in option agreement (the "Agreement") with Pravda Strategic Minerals Ltd, a private corporation ("Pravda"), whereby Pravda may earn up to a 70% undivided interest in CopAur's Troy Canyon gold-silver exploration property (the "Property") located in Nye County, Nevada. In total, to earn a 70% interest, Pravda will issue up to 20% of its issued and outstanding shares (on a non-diluted basis) to CopAur and fund a minimum of C$4.0 million in exploration expenditures over up to four years.

The transaction is consistent with CopAur's strategy of advancing non-core exploration assets through partner-funded, non-dilutive option earn-in arrangements while focusing its internal capital on advancing its flagship project, the Kinsley Mountain project.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Pravda may earn up to a 70% undivided interest in the Property in two stages by issuing common shares of Pravda and completing certain work requirements within certain specified times.

In order to earn an initial 51% interest in the Property, Pravda must:

issue 9.9% of Pravda's issued and outstanding shares, on a non-diluted basis to CopAur (being approximately 700,000 common shares of Pravda) within 5 days of the date of execution of the Agreement, fund a minimum of C$1.5 million in approved exploration expenditures, including completion of a first-phase drill program on the Property comprising not less than 3,000 meters of drilling unless otherwise agreed by CopAur, within 24 months of the date of the Agreement (the "Stage 1 Earn-In Date"), fund ongoing permitting activities as approved by CopAur, and issue an additional 5.1% of Pravda's issued and outstanding shares (non-diluted basis) to CopAur within five days following the Stage 1 Earn-In Date.

If Pravda earns a 51% interest in the Property, in order to earn an additional 19% interest (for a total 70% interest) Pravda must:

fund a further C$2.5 million in approved exploration expenditures, complete additional drilling and follow-up exploration work on the Property in one or more approved budgets and programs within 24 months following the Stage 1 Earn-In Date (the "Stage 2 Earn-In Date") for total expenditures of not less than C$4.0 million, and issue an additional 5.0% of Pravda's issued and outstanding shares (non-diluted basis) to CopAur within 5 days of the Stage 2 Earn-In Date.

Under the terms of the Agreement, CopAur has the right, but not the obligation, to participate in future equity financings of Pravda to maintain its pro rata equity interest in Pravda subject to applicable securities laws and stock exchange requirements.

Until Pravda earns its full 70% interest in the Property, CopAur shall be the sole manager and operator of all work on the Property unless otherwise agreed. Following the Stage 1 Earn-In Date, the parties will form an unincorporated joint venture to further advance the Property under the terms and conditions of the Agreement. During the earn-in periods, Pravda will pre-fund 100% of approved budgets, including contingency, and will pay CopAur a 10% project management fee on all expenditures. CopAur shall have no obligation to commence any approved work until such amounts have been received.

"We continue to believe in the potential of the Troy Canyon Property. The involvement of Pravda allows CopAur to maintain meaningful exposure to the exploration upside at Troy Canyon while continuing to focus the Company's resources on advancing the Kinsley Mountain project," commented Andrew Neale.

"Troy Canyon is the type of high-potential gold property we have been actively seeking for some time, and we look forward to working with Andrew and his team to advance the project," commented Tim Maddigan, CEO, Pravda Strategic Minerals Ltd.

About CopAur

CopAur is a mine development company focused on gold projects in Nevada. The Company is backed by an experienced team of resource professionals advancing its portfolio, including its flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, a Carlin-style gold system located approximately 80 km south-southwest of West Wendover, Nevada.

ON BEHALF OF COPAUR MINERALS INC.

Andrew Neale, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

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Source: CopAur Minerals Inc.