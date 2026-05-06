Troubadour Resources Inc.: Troubadour Announces Share Consolidation and Effective Date

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2026 / Troubadour Resources Inc. ("Troubadour" or the "Company") (TSXV:TR)(OTC PINK:TROUF)(FSE:2QD0, WKN: A3DBDE) announces that further to its news release dated March 27, 2026, the Company will consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Consolidation") on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidation common shares for one (1) post-consolidation common share, effective as of Friday, May 8, 2026 (the "Effective Date").

As of the date hereof, the Company has 70,068,574 common shares issued and outstanding. Following completion of the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 7,006,857 common shares issued and outstanding, subject to adjustments for rounding.

No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Any fractional shares resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded down to the nearest whole share without compensation.

In connection with the Consolidation, the exercise or conversion price and the number of common shares issuable under the Company's outstanding convertible securities, including share purchase warrants, broker warrants, stock options and restricted share units, will be proportionately adjusted in accordance with their respective terms.

Registered shareholders holding common shares in certificate or direct registration (DRS) form will receive a letter of transmittal from the Company's transfer agent, Endeavor Trust Corporation, with instructions for exchanging their pre-consolidation share certificates or DRS statements for post-consolidation share certificates or DRS statements. Shareholders who hold their common shares through a broker, bank or other intermediary will have their positions automatically adjusted in accordance with their intermediary's procedures and will not be required to take any action.

Completion of the Consolidation remains subject to the final issuance of the Exchange's bulletin.

The new CUSIP number for the post-consolidation common shares will be 89712R300 and the new ISIN number will be CA89712R3009.

The Company's name and trading symbols will remain unchanged.

ABOUT TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC.

Troubadour Resources Inc. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality critical mineral and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Based in Vancouver, BC, Troubadour trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TR, the OTC Venture Market under the symbol TROUF, and on the Frankfurt, Berlin and Tradegate Stock Exchanges under the symbol 2QD0/WKN: A3DBDE.

TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC.

Zachary Kotowych

CEO and Director

For more information, please email Zachary Kotowych at zkotowych@gmail.com or call (437)855-4540

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the proposed share consolidation, the anticipated timing and record date of the consolidation, and the receipt of required approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Such forward-looking information is based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. There can be no assurance that the consolidation will be completed as proposed or at all.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Troubadour Resources Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/troubadour-announces-share-consolidation-and-effective-date-1164118