NIQ insights drive international expansion and measurable growth for Hisense across key global markets

NIQ (NYSE: NIQ), a global leader in consumer intelligence, today shared new learnings from its long-standing collaboration with Hisense, a leading global brand in home appliances and smart technologies. Using NIQ's AI-powered market intelligence, Hisense has accelerated international expansion, improved local market decision-making, and delivered measurable growth across more than 20 key markets and 12+ categories. The case study demonstrates how AI-driven insights help global brands move faster, localize better, and compete more effectively in complex markets.

The Challenge

As Hisense expanded internationally, it faced rising complexity across global markets. Consumer preferences differed sharply across regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Latin America, making a one-size-fits-all approach ineffective.

NIQ's AI-powered intelligence delivered the local market depth needed to guide investment, refine product positioning, and identify the features that mattered most in each market. By embedding NIQ insights into day-to-day decision-making, Hisense shifted from retrospective reporting to faster, more proactive action--anticipating demand, aligning inventory with distributors, and adjusting pricing as market conditions evolved.

Key Results for Hisense:

+18% CAGR in overseas revenue including TV and household appliances (2015-2024)

in overseas revenue including TV and household appliances (2015-2024) 38% year - on - year TV value growth in Western Europe (2024)

- - value growth in Western Europe (2024) Stronger competitive positioning across Europe, LATAM, and other growth regions

"For Hisense, our collaboration with NIQ is far more than access to market data-it's the foundation for building trusted local collaborations and unlocking sustainable growth in key regions," said Jerry Liu, Chairman, Hisense VIDAA. "NIQ doesn't just provide numbers, they have become an extension of our team, helping us turn complexity into clarity."

"Hisense is a strong example of how global brands can use AI-powered market intelligence to scale with confidence," said Julian Baldwin, President, Global Strategic Accounts at NIQ. "By combining NIQ's proprietary data, AI-driven decision systems, and local expertise, Hisense is able to read market signals with greater speed and clarity, act on them with confidence, and turn those signals into measurable growth."

As Hisense looks ahead, the next phase focuses on deeper AI-driven foresight to anticipate consumer trends, support sustainability-led innovation, and enable faster, more automated decision making across the business.

This case study reflects NIQ's broader focus on embedding AI into its core solutions, helping companies move beyond insight generation to decision systems that enable faster, smarter growth at scale.

Learn more about how AI accelerates NIQ's The Full View

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the collaboration between NIQ and Hisense?

NIQ provides Hisense with AI-powered market intelligence to support it's global expansion, local market decisions, and long-term growth. NIQ's continuous insight ecosystem empowered Hisense to fine-tune pricing, assortment, feature sets, and inventory with speed.

How does NIQ use AI in this partnership?

NIQ uses AI to analyze large volumes of sales and consumer data, identify trends, and deliver faster, more accurate insights to support decision making. NIQ's AI-powered foresight to anticipate consumer trends, drive smarter product innovation, and enable faster, automated decision-making across the business.

What results has Hisense achieved using NIQ insights?

Hisense delivered +18% overseas revenue CAGR, and 38% YoY TV value growth in Western Europe.

Which regions benefited most from the partnership?

Hisense has global impact across key regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and other emerging markets.

What's next for NIQ and Hisense?

Together, NIQ and Hisense are strengthening their collaboration to unlock deeper AI-driven insights and enable smarter, more predictive decision making across the business.

About NIQ

NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete and trusted understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. By combining an unmatched global data footprint and granular consumer and retail measurement with decades of AI modeling expertise, NIQ builds decision systems that help companies turn complex data into confident action. With operations in more than 90 countries,

NIQ covers approximately 82% of the world's population and more than $7.4 trillion in global consumer spend. Through cloud-based platforms, advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, NIQ delivers The Full View-helping brands and retailers understand what consumers buy, why they buy it, and what to do next. For more information, please visit www.niq.com.

Forward Looking Statement:

This press release regarding the collaboration between Hisense and NIQ may contain forward-looking statements regarding anticipated consumer behaviors, market trends, and industry developments. These statements reflect current expectations and projections based on available data, historical patterns, and various assumptions. Words such as will", "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "believes," "forecasts," "plan," "look ahead," "indicates", and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future outcomes and are subject to inherent uncertainties, including changes in consumer preferences, economic conditions, technological advancements, and competitive dynamics. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. While we strive to base our insights on reliable data and sound methodologies, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except to the extent required by applicable law.

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