u-blox AG / Key word(s): Delisting
The competent court has approved the action for the cancellation of the remaining publicly held registered shares of u-blox Holding AG, filed by ZI Zenith S.à r.l., a European indirect subsidiary of funds managed and/or advised by Advent International, L.P. The shares of u-blox Holding AG will be delisted from the SIX Swiss Exchange on 18 May 2026.
Delisting date: 18 May 2026
For further information, please contact:
u-blox is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact.
Join us on social media - X, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram. (www.u-blox.com)
Advent is a leading global private equity investor committed to working in partnership with management teams, entrepreneurs, and founders to help transform businesses. With 16 offices across five continents, we oversee more than USD $100 billion in assets under management* and have made over 435 investments across 44 countries. Since our founding in 1984, we have developed specialist market expertise across our five core sectors: business & financial services, consumer, healthcare, industrial, and technology. This approach is bolstered by our deep subsector knowledge, which informs every aspect of our investment strategy, from sourcing opportunities to working in partnership with management to execute value creation plans. As one of the largest privately-owned partnerships, our 675+ colleagues leverage the full ecosystem of Advent's global resources, including our Portfolio Support Group, insights provided by industry expert Operating Partners and Operations Advisors, as well as bespoke tools to support and guide our portfolio companies as they seek to achieve their strategic goals.
Disclaimer
*This media release contains information based on the current state of knowledge. Unforeseeable risks and influences may cause deviations from the statements made. For more detailed information on the company and its business performance, please refer to the annual report and the half-year report of u-blox Holding AG. These can be downloaded digitally at https://www.u-blox.com/.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|u-blox AG
|Zürcherstrasse 68
|8800 Thalwil
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 722 74 44
|Fax:
|+41 44 722 74 47
|E-mail:
|ir@u-blox.com
|Internet:
|www.u-blox.com
|ISIN:
|CH0033361673
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2321042
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2321042 06-May-2026 CET/CEST