

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Zalando SE (ZAL.DE), an online fashion retailer, on Wednesday reported a loss for the first quarter, impacted by higher operating costs despite solid revenue growth.



Profit before tax swung to a loss of €102.2 million, compared with a profit of €17.9 million in the same period last year, reflecting increased operating and fulfillment costs.



Fulfillment costs increased to €750.8 million from €591.5 million, and Other operating expenses rose sharply to €99.7 million from €1.4 million.



EBIT turned negative at €79.7 million, versus a positive €21.4 million previously.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted EBIT increased 38.7% to €64.8 million from €46.7 million a year earlier.



Net loss attributable to shareholders was €87.6 million or €0.34 per share, compared with a profit of €9.9 million or €0.04 per share a year ago.



Revenue rose 23.8% to €2.996 billion from €2.420 billion last year.



Active customers increased 18.8% year on year to 62.3 million, while number of orders rose 18.7% to 69.5 million.



Gross merchandise volume (GMV) grew by 21.7% to €4.294 billion.



Looking ahead, the company confirmed its full-year outlook.



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