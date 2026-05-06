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WKN: A41YX7 | ISIN: GB00BVRY1W08 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SERVAL RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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SERVAL RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.05.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Serval Resources Plc - TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Serval Resources Plc - TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 06

Please note that from 22 March 2021, the Standard TR-1 Form should be completed and submitted to the FCA via our Electronic Submission System (ESS) in relation to notifications of voting rights held in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on UK regulated markets.

Holders of voting rights in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on UK prescribed markets such as AIM market, can continue to use this form to send their notifications to those issuers. Alternatively, if they wish they can register on ESS to be able to notify to us, produce a TR-1 Form via ESS and submit the downloaded version to issuers with shares admitted to trading onprescribed markets.

More information on how to submit a TR-1 Form via ESS is available here

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii :

Serval Resources Plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify) iii :

X

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv

Name

Ian Stalker

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.) v

Name

Promaco Limited

Charterhouse Trustees Limited

Barclays Geneva

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi :

27/04/26

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

05/05/26

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

11.15%

n/a

11.15%

11.15%

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

13.2%

n/a

13.2%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights ix

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

ORDINARY SHARES

GB00BVRY1W08

3,759,654

11.15%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

3,759,654

11.15%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

Settlement xii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv

X

Name xv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Promaco Limited - Direct

3.07%

3.07%

Promaco Limited - via Barclays Geneva

0.27%

0.27%

Promaco Limited - via Barclays Geneva

0.08%

0.08%

Charterhouse Trustees Ltd ato The J. Stalker Discretionary Settlement - Via Barclays Geneva

5.27%

5.27%

Charterhouse Trustees Ltd ato The J. Stalker Discretionary Settlement - Directly

2.46%

2.46%

Total

11.15%

11.15%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional information xvi

Place of completion

London Stock Exchange: AIM

Date of completion

05/05/26

© 2026 PR Newswire
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