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WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
05.05.26 | 18:15
23,390 Euro
+0,09 % +0,020
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,56023,63008:49
23,58023,66008:49
PR Newswire
06.05.2026 08:30 Uhr
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Skanska expands computer science center at university in New Jersey, USA, for USD 305M, about SEK 2.8 billion

STOCKHOLM, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with a university in New Jersey, USA, for the renovation and expansion of the University's computer science center. The contract is worth USD 305M, about SEK 2.8 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2026.

The project consists of a new addition along with interior renovations of the existing hall. The addition is 12,200 square meters (131,000 SF), 6-story, structural steel and mass timber structure with classrooms, offices, and labs that will serve as a vibrant and interdisciplinary hub for computational thinking and will provide a place for serendipitous exchanges and scholarly partnerships, while facilitating collaboration. Renovations in the existing hall will include 9,300 square meters (100,400 SF) of interior fit outs for 7 floors of offices & conference rooms while maintaining and celebrating the historic character of the existing building.

Through sustainable design and construction, the project will seek LEED Gold certification. The new facility will support the University's commitment to providing students with a center for computer science studies.

Construction began in March 2026. Completion is anticipated in the first quarter of 2030.

For further information please contact:

Chris Mckniff, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 (347) 409 2719
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-expands-computer-science-center-at-university-in-new-jersey--usa--for-usd-305m--about-sek-2-,c4344917

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4344917/4078131.pdf

20260506 US university building

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skanska-expands-computer-science-center-at-university-in-new-jersey-usa-for-usd-305m-about-sek-2-8-billion-302763816.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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