

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kingfisher plc (KGF.L), on Wednesday, announced that Chief Executive Officer Thierry Garnier has resigned after nearly seven years in the role to take up a senior leadership position at another company outside its markets.



The company said Garnier will remain in his role during a 12-month notice period to ensure a smooth transition.



The Board has initiated a search for his successor, led by the Nomination Committee, and will consider both internal and external candidates.



On Tuesday, Kingfisher closed trading 2.77% lesser at GBp 281 on the London Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News