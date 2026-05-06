

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY, IFX.DE, 1IFX.MI), a German maker of semiconductor devices, on Wednesday posted a rise in earnings and revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, helped by improved demand, which reflects higher demand from AI data centers for power supply solutions.



For the three-month period to March 31, Infineon posted a net income of EUR 301 million, or EUR 0.23 per share, compared with EUR 232 million, or EUR 0.17 per share in the same period last year.



Operating profit stood at EUR 458 million as against the prior year's EUR 318 million. Revenue was EUR 3.812 billion, up from EUR 3.591 billion in the previous year.



Infineon will reduce the number of its business segments from four to three with effect from July 1 to enable a clearer allocation of business responsibility for focus applications. For the reporting purpose, the revised segment structure will be applied from its effective date in the fourth quarter.



The revised organization will comprise Automotive, Power Systems, and Edge Systems segments.



For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Infineon expects revenue of EUR 4.1 billion.



For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the company had recorded revenue of EUR 3.704 billion.



For fiscal 2026, the company now anticipates revenue to rise significantly year-on-year against the earlier expectation for a moderate increase. For fiscal 2026, Infineon expects depreciation and amortization of EUR 2 billion.



For fiscal 2025, the semiconductor maker had reported revenue of EUR 14.662 billion.



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