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WKN: A4149T | ISIN: SE0024171458 | Ticker-Symbol: I88
Frankfurt
06.05.26 | 09:55
7,940 Euro
+10,74 % +0,770
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASKER HEALTHCARE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
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ASKER HEALTHCARE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,7307,88513:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.05.2026 08:15 Uhr
58 Leser
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Asker Healthcare Group AB: Interim report 1 January-31 March 2026

Strong start to the year

1 January-31 March 2026

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 4,521m (3,995), up 13%.
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 442m (364), up 21%.
  • The adjusted EBITA margin was 9.8% (9.1).
  • EBIT amounted to SEK 310m (237), and profit for the quarter amounted to SEK 197m (95).
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.50 (0.19).
  • Return on net working capital (EBITA/NWC) amounted to 67.7% (66.5).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 419m (109).
  • During the quarter, Asker signed two acquisition agreements: GHC/MPF (Germany) and RMS Medical Devices (Belgium).

CEO Johan Falk comments on the quarter

"Strong start to the year with solid performance across the entire Group. 5% organic sales growth, 8% organic adjusted EBITA growth, increased EBITA margin and robust cash flow. Two new acquisitions signed, with maintained leverage and room for further acquisitions during the year."

For the full CEO comment, please see the interim report.

Presentation of the year-end report

The interim report will be presented today, 6 May, at 10:00 CEST by Asker's CEO Johan Falk and CFO Thomas Moss. You will find the webcast via this link. To participate via phone and ask questions, please register via this link.

For further information, please contact:
Thomas Moss, CFO and Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 70 219 79 05
E-mail: ir@asker.com

Emma Rheborg, Head of Communication
Phone: +46 73 313 62 17
E-mail: emma.rheborg@asker.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 6 May 2026, at 8:10 a.m. CEST.

Asker Healthcare Group is a partner to caregivers and patients across Europe providing medical products and solutions. We build and acquire leading companies that together support the healthcare system to improve patient outcomes, reduce total cost of care and ensure a fair and sustainable value chain. We are a European healthcare group that combines the entrepreneurial drive of strong local companies, with the abilities and collected knowledge of a large group - driving progress in the healthcare sector. The group has more than 5,000 employees in 19 countries and revenues amounting to SEK 17 billion.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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