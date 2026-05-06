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WKN: A2QCWL | ISIN: SE0013719077 | Ticker-Symbol: 2AI
Frankfurt
06.05.26 | 08:07
1,550 Euro
-0,64 % -0,010
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
QLIRO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QLIRO AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.05.2026 07:30 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Qliro AB: Qliro AB publishes Interim Report for Q1 2026: Profitability and accelerated income growth achieved

Qliro AB (publ) ("Qliro") today publishes its Interim Report for the first quarter of 2026. The report is available as of today at qliro.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports. In connection with the publication, CEO Christoffer Rutgersson will host a presentation at 10:00 CEST, where there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

First quarter 2026 (First quarter 2025)

  • Total payment volume increased by 38% to SEK 4,533 (3,289) million
  • Net revenue increased by 19% to SEK 120.6 (101.5) million
  • Operating expenses amounted to SEK -95.6 (-90.0) million
  • Credit losses as a percentage of total payment volume amounted to 0.55% (0.81%)
  • Operating profit/loss amounted to SEK 0.2 (-15.1) million
  • Profit/loss for the period was SEK 0.2 (-12.1) million
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.07 (-0.68)

Excerpt from comments by CEO Christoffer Rutgersson:
"In the first quarter of 2026, in line with the company's expressed guidance, Qliro achieved profitability and accelerated income growth. Net revenue grew by +19% and operating profit improved to SEK 0.2 (-15.1) million. This is the result of sustained income growth driven by growth within BNPL, decreased credit losses and the restructuring measures we presented in the third quarter 2025. At the same time, the total payment volume increased by +38% and there was an increase of around +150% in new merchants. We are optimistic about 2026 and expect to continue to deliver increased net revenue growth with profitability for the full year, in line with our ambition to become market leader in the Nordics."

Presentation of the Interim Report
Today, 6 May 2026, at 10:00 CEST, CEO Christoffer Rutgersson will present the interim report for the first quarter of 2026. The presentation will be held in English.

Join via webcast
Register via the link below. Written questions can be submitted through the webcast.
Link: https://qliro.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2026/register

Join via teleconference
Register via the link below. You will then receive a dial-in number and conference ID. Verbal questions can be asked via the teleconference.
Link: https://events.inderes.com/qliro/q1-report-2026/dial-in

The report, presentation and webcast will be available at qliro.com/en/investor-relations after publication.

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Rutgersson
E-mail: ir@qliro.com

About Qliro AB

Qliro is a fintech company and the strategic growth partner for modern commerce, helping merchants turn every payment experience into a driver of sales, loyalty, and long-term profitability. Qliro is a credit market company under supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and has its registered address in Stockholm. Qliro's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker "Qliro".

For more information, please visit https://www.qliro.com/en-se/investor-relations

Interested in news and financial information from Qliro? Subscribe here.

This information is information that Qliro AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-06 07:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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