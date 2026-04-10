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WKN: A2QCWL | ISIN: SE0013719077 | Ticker-Symbol: 2AI
Frankfurt
10.04.26 | 08:07
1,575 Euro
-1,56 % -0,025
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
QLIRO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QLIRO AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.04.2026 09:45 Uhr
112 Leser
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Qliro AB: Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting of Qliro AB

Today, on 10 April 2026, an extraordinary general meeting of Qliro AB (the "Company") was held in Wigge & Partners Law KB's office at Birger Jarlsgatan 25 in Stockholm and by postal voting prior to the meeting. The meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' decision on an overallotment issue which were communicated by the Company by way of a press release on 16 March 2026. A summary of the resolution follows below.

Approval of the overallotment issue
The general meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' resolution on 16 March 2026 on an overallotment issue in respect of not more than 2,372,872 shares, entailing an increase in the share capital of not more than SEK 6,644,041.60. The right to subscribe for the new shares in the overallotment issue, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, is granted primarily to investors who have entered into subscription undertakings towards the Company in relation to its rights issue of shares, but who do not receive full allotment in the rights issue. The rights issue was resolved by the Board of Directors' on 16 March 2026 based on the authorisation granted by the annual general meeting.

The resolution was adopted with the required majority.

For complete terms and conditions for the overallotment issue, please visit https://qliro.com/investor-relations.

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Rutgersson
E-mail: ir@qliro.com

About Qliro AB

Qliro is a fintech company and the strategic growth partner for modern commerce, helping merchants turn every payment experience into a driver of sales, loyalty, and long-term profitability. Qliro is a credit market company under supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and has its registered address in Stockholm. Qliro's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker "Qliro".

For more information, please visit https://www.qliro.com/en-se/investor-relations

Interested in news and financial information from Qliro? Subscribe here.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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