Qliro AB: Qliro announces final outcome in the company's oversubscribed rights issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION, OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES PURSUANT TO APPLICABLE LAW. REFER TO THE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" IN THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE FOR FURTHER INFORMATION.

Qliro AB (publ) ("Qliro" or the "Company") announced on 14 April 2026 the preliminary outcome in the Company's rights issue of up to 3,541,244 shares, for which the subscription period ended on the same day (the "Rights Issue"). The Company has now received the final outcome in the Rights Issue, which is in line with the preliminary outcome and shows that 2,736,642 shares, corresponding to approximately 77 percent of the Rights Issue, were subscribed for with the support of subscription rights. In addition, applications for subscription of 4,020,305 shares, corresponding to approximately 114 percent of the Rights Issue, were received for subscription without the support of subscription rights. Combined, subscriptions with and without subscription rights amount to approximately 191 percent of the Rights Issue, thus rendering the Rights Issue oversubscribed. In light of the strong demand, the Board of Directors of Qliro has resolved to increase the total issue amount by approximately SEK 40 million through the previously communicated overallotment issue, which was approved by shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting on 10 April 2026 (the "Overallotment Issue"). The Rights Issue will provide the Company with proceeds of approximately SEK 60 million before issue costs. Through the Overallotment Issue, the Company will receive an additional approximately SEK 40 million before transaction costs. Accordingly, the Company will receive total proceeds of approximately SEK 101 million, before transaction costs, from the Rights Issue and the Overallotment Issue.

Christoffer Rutgersson, CEO, comments:

"It is encouraging to see continued strong interest in Qliro from both existing and new investors. We entered 2026 with volume growth of +39% in 2025 and strong commercial momentum, and in January and February alone we signed agreements representing over SEK 2 billion in new annual total payment volume with more than 100 new merchants in Sweden, Norway and Finland. The capital injection enables us to fund the growing loan book at the pace we anticipate. We see a demand that confirms we are well positioned in line with our ambition to become the market leader in the Nordics."

Final outcome

On 16 March 2026, Qliro announced that the Company's Board of Directors had resolved on the Rights Issue, based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 28 May 2025.

The Rights Issue comprised up to 3,541,244 shares, of which 2,736,642 shares, corresponding to approximately 77 percent of the Rights Issue, have been subscribed for with the support of subscription rights. In addition, applications to subscribe for 4,020,305 shares without the support of subscription rights have been received, corresponding to approximately 114 percent of the Rights Issue. In total, the Rights Issue, with and without subscription rights, has been subscribed to approximately 191 percent and is therefore oversubscribed. In light of the strong demand, the Board of Directors of Qliro has resolved to increase the total issue amount by approximately SEK 40 million through the Overallotment Issue, which was approved by shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting on 10 April 2026.

The Rights Issue will provide the Company with proceeds of approximately SEK 60 million before deduction of costs related to the Rights Issue. Through the Overallotment Issue, the Company will receive an additional approximately SEK 40 million before transaction costs. Accordingly, the Company will receive total proceeds of approximately SEK 101 million, before transaction costs, from the Rights Issue and the Overallotment Issue.

Notification of allotment

Subscribers who have applied for shares without the support of subscription rights will be allotted shares in accordance with the principles set out in the information document published by the Company on 24 March 2026. Notifications of allotment to persons who have subscribed for shares without subscription rights are expected to be distributed on 16 April 2026. Subscribed and allotted shares must be paid for in cash in accordance with the instructions on the settlement note. Investors who have subscribed through a nominee will receive their notification of allotment in accordance with their respective nominee's procedures. Only those who have been allotted shares will be notified.

Allotment in the Overallotment Issue will take place in accordance with the principles set out in the information document published by the Company on 24 March 2026.

Number of shares and share capital

Through the Rights Issue, the number of shares in Qliro will increase by 3,541,244, from 28,276,502 to 31,817,746, and the share capital will increase by approximately SEK 9,915,483.20, from approximately SEK 79,174,205.60 to approximately SEK 89,089,688.80. Shareholders who did not participate in the Rights Issue will have their ownership diluted by up to approximately 11 percent.

Through the Overallotment Issue, the number of shares will increase by an additional 2,372,872, to 34,190,618, and the share capital will increase by an additional approximately SEK 6,644,041.60, to approximately SEK 95,733,730.40, which together with the Rights Issue corresponds to a dilution of approximately 17 percent.

Advisors

Pareto Securities AB is acting as Sole Manager and Bookrunner to the Company in connection with the Equity Raise. Wigge & Partners Law KB is serving as legal advisor and Redgert Comms as strategic communications advisor to the Company in connection with the Equity Raise.

Important Information

The release, distribution or publication of this press release may, in certain jurisdictions, be subject to restrictions. The recipients of this press release in jurisdictions where this press release has been published or distributed shall inform themselves of and follow such restrictions. The recipient of this press release is responsible for using this press release, and the information contained herein, in accordance with applicable rules in each jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer, or a solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in Qliro in any jurisdiction, neither from Qliro nor from someone else.

This press release does not constitute or form part of an offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States. The information in this press release may not be announced, published, copied, reproduced or distributed, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, within or into the United States, Australia, Belarus, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Russia, Switzerland, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, or in any other jurisdiction where such announcement, publication or distribution of the information would not comply with applicable laws and regulations or where such actions are subject to legal restrictions or would require additional registration or other measures than what is required under Swedish law. Actions taken in violation of this instruction may constitute a crime against applicable securities laws and regulations.

In the United Kingdom this press release, including any other information regarding the securities described herein, is only distributed to and directed only at, and any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is only available to and will be engaged in only with "qualified investors" who are (i) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments and who fall within the definition of "professional investors" as defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"), or (ii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons under (a) and (b) above are jointly referred to as "relevant persons"). In the United Kingdom, any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Persons who are not relevant persons should not take any action based on this press release and should not act or rely on it.

This press release is not a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. Qliro has not authorised any offer to the public of shares or other securities in any member state of the EEA and no prospectus has been or will be prepared in connection with the Rights Issue. In any member state of the EEA, this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that member state within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. The Company will prepare and publish an information document in accordance with Article 1.4 db of the Prospectus Regulation.

This press release does not identify or suggest, or purport to identify or suggest, the risks (direct or indirect) that may be associated with an investment in new shares. Any investment decision in connection with the Rights Issue must be made based on all publicly available information relating to Qliro and Qliro's shares. Such information has not been independently verified by Qliro or Pareto. Pareto is acting for Qliro in connection with the Rights Issue and no one else. Pareto will not be liable to anyone else for providing the protections afforded to Pareto's clients nor for giving advice in connection with the Rights Issue or any other matter referred to herein. The information in this press release is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this press release or its accuracy or completeness.

This press release does not constitute a recommendation for any investors' decision regarding the Rights Issue. Each investor or prospective investor should conduct their own assessment, analysis and evaluation of the business and information described in this press release and publicly available information. The price and value of the securities can decrease as well as increase. Achieved results do not provide guidance for future results. Neither the contents of Qliro's website nor any other website available through hyperlinks on Qliro's website are incorporated into or form part of this press release.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Qliro's current beliefs or expectations about future events and financial and operational performance, including statements about guidance, planning, prospects and strategies. Words like "intend", "estimate", "expect", "plan", "can" and similar expressions about indications or predictions about future development or trends which are not based on historical facts constitutes forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on various assumptions, in several instances based on additional assumptions. Even if Qliro believes that the assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, Qliro cannot give any warranties that any such forward-looking statements will be materialised. Since these forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties, the actual outcome can be essentially different compared to the forward-looking information. The Company does not provide any warranty that the assumptions which constitute the basis for the forward-looking statements in this press release are correct and each reader of the press release should not without reason trust the forward-looking statements in this press release. Forward-looking statements in this press release are only valid at the time of this press release and may be amended without notice. Neither Qliro nor anyone else undertakes any obligation to review, update or confirm or publicly announce any amendment of any forward-looking statement to reflect events that have occurred or circumstances occurring regarding the contents of this press release, unless required by law or the Nasdaq Stockholm rulebook.

Information to distributors

Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained within: (a) EU Directive 2014 /65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as amended ("MiFID II"); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing measures (together, the "MiFID II Product Governance Requirements"), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the shares in Qliro have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that such shares are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II (the "Target Market Assessment"). Notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, Distributors should note that: the price of the shares in Qliro may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the shares in Qliro offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the shares in Qliro is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom. The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the Rights Issue. Furthermore, it should be noted that notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, Pareto will only procure investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the shares in Qliro.

Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the shares in Qliro and determining appropriate distribution channels.

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Rutgersson

E-mail: ir@qliro.com

About Qliro AB

Qliro is a fintech company and the strategic growth partner for modern commerce, helping merchants turn every payment experience into a driver of sales, loyalty, and long-term profitability. Qliro is a credit market company under supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and has its registered address in Stockholm. Qliro's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker "Qliro".

For more information, please visit https://www.qliro.com/en-se/investor-relations



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