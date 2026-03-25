With effect from March 26, 2026, the subscription rights of Qliro AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including April 09, 2026.
With effect from March 26, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Qliro AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including April 22, 2026.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
|Instrument:
|Subscription rights
|Short name:
|QLIRO TR
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0028328872
|Order book ID:
|495065
|Market Segment:
|OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
With effect from March 26, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Qliro AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including April 22, 2026.
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription shares
|Short name:
|QLIRO BTA
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0028328880
|Order book ID:
|495066
|Market Segment:
|OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
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