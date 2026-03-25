Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: QLIRO TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0028328872 Order book ID: 495065 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: QLIRO BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0028328880 Order book ID: 495066 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from March 26, 2026, the subscription rights of Qliro AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including April 09, 2026.With effect from March 26, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Qliro AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including April 22, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB