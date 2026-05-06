Hacksaw Gaming Announces Partnership with Sunbet in South Africa

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw Gaming announces partnership with Sunbet, bringing its innovative titles to players on the operator's platform in South Africa.

The collaboration adds to Hacksaw's growing network of operator partnerships in the region.

Sunbet is a well-established brand in South Africa, known for delivering a comprehensive betting experience across sports and gaming. With a strong focus on accessibility and user experience, the platform continues to evolve its digital offering to meet the demands of a rapidly growing audience.

Tyler Gentle, Casino Product Manager at Sunbet:

"If a game doesn't get your pulse going, it's not doing its job. That's exactly what Hacksaw brings to the table - games that don't sit quietly in a lobby, but burst off the screen with bold gameplay, big moments and immersive, edgy worlds. It's a new level of intensity for our players, and we couldn't be more excited about it."

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:

"We're pleased to make another launch in South Africa through this partnership with Sunbet. It's a well-established brand with a strong local following, and we're excited to see our titles go live on their platform."

The partnership marks another step in Hacksaw Gaming's continued international growth, as the company expands its reach through strategic collaborations with leading operators across markets.