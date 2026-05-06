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WKN: A41BAR | ISIN: SE0025138357 | Ticker-Symbol: 51R
Tradegate
06.05.26 | 09:53
7,465 Euro
+1,01 % +0,075
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HACKSAW AB Chart 1 Jahr
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7,4757,49011:53
7,4757,49011:53
ACCESS Newswire
06.05.2026 11:26 Uhr
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Hacksaw Gaming Announces Partnership with Sunbet in South Africa

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw Gaming announces partnership with Sunbet, bringing its innovative titles to players on the operator's platform in South Africa.

The collaboration adds to Hacksaw's growing network of operator partnerships in the region.

Sunbet is a well-established brand in South Africa, known for delivering a comprehensive betting experience across sports and gaming. With a strong focus on accessibility and user experience, the platform continues to evolve its digital offering to meet the demands of a rapidly growing audience.

Tyler Gentle, Casino Product Manager at Sunbet:
"If a game doesn't get your pulse going, it's not doing its job. That's exactly what Hacksaw brings to the table - games that don't sit quietly in a lobby, but burst off the screen with bold gameplay, big moments and immersive, edgy worlds. It's a new level of intensity for our players, and we couldn't be more excited about it."

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:
"We're pleased to make another launch in South Africa through this partnership with Sunbet. It's a well-established brand with a strong local following, and we're excited to see our titles go live on their platform."

The partnership marks another step in Hacksaw Gaming's continued international growth, as the company expands its reach through strategic collaborations with leading operators across markets.

For more information, please contact:
E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw
Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments
HACKSAW GAMING ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH SUNBET IN SOUTH AFRICA

SOURCE: Hacksaw



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-gaming-announces-partnership-with-sunbet-in-south-africa-1164161

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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